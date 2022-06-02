Former Jimtown teacher seen on video hitting student plans to take plea deal

ELKHART — Michael Hosinski, a former Jimtown High School teacher who was seen on video hitting a student, is set to enter a plea deal with prosecutors to resolve the battery charge filed against him.

Hosinski's attorney, Kayla Christofeno, said at a Thursday hearing the longtime former social studies instructor plans to take a plea, but because the agreement hasn't been filed, the terms of deal aren't currently public.

Christofeno said Hosinski is waiting to hear from other defense lawyers how a plea deal would affect him in any future civil lawsuits before committing to anything.

The announcement comes less than two weeks before a scheduled trial date, though Christofeno indicated Hosinski is prepared to go to trial should the agreement fall through.

"We are prepared for trial if that’s the route we need to take," Christofeno told Elkhart Superior Court Judge Teresa Cataldo.

Hosinski appeared via video conference at Thursday's hearing from his lawyer's office and did not speak other than to be sworn in and provide his personal information.

The misdemeanor battery charge against Hosinski, 61, stems from a Feb. 25 incident at Jimtown High School were video footage captured the longtime social studies instructor following a 15-year-old student down a school hallway, grabbing the student's backpack and striking him in the face.

The student’s head hit the wall and court documents said the teenager had an abrasion on the inside of his mouth, a lump on his head and “throbbing pain” in his head.

A release from school district officials said the cause of confrontation was a hoodie the student wore to class.

The incident sparked intense community reaction after Baugo Community School officials announced Hosinski was “no longer employed” by the district and banned from school grounds.

Initial media reports stated the district had fired Hosinski, though officials released a second statement saying he was not terminated, but asked to expedite a previously approved retirement.

At a heated school board meeting a few days after the incident, officials unanimously voted to allow Hosinski to retire and collect his pension from the district.

The decision was applauded by dozens of parents at the meeting who defended Hosinski, though the teacher has had his conduct called into question in the past.

At the same meeting, a man, who identified himself as the student's father, accosted school board members with a profanity-laced rant before the vote. After the parent was escorted out of the meeting, he told a Tribune reporter his attorney would have more to say about the incident, however it does not appear any lawsuits have been filed against Hosinski or the district as of Thursday.

Hosinski was arrested by Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department officers investigating the incident and charged with misdemeanor battery in early March.

If he were to plead guilty to the offense as currently charged, Hosinski could face up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $5,000. If the plea agreement moves the charge down to a Class B misdemeanor, Hosinski would face a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, though most Class B misdemeanor convictions do not result in jail time.

Representatives with the Indiana Department of Education have also said they were informed of the incident by Baugo school officials, though the state’s database shows no change to Hosinski's teaching license and he is certified to teach sociology, U.S. history and world civilization through June 7, 2023.

The formal plea agreement is likely to be filed before a status hearing next week.

