The WH has No Idea What They are Doing and You are Gonna get Hurt

Government is really not very good at moving the economy or maintaining the economy or getting the economy to grow, you can’t really do that sort of stuff, the economy has to kind of do its own thing.

And I can give you a great example of this. Think of all the precise, amazing modeling, we have not the modeling, you’re looking at the Internet to two o’clock, and I’m talking about the modeling economic modeling numbers, things like that. So you can sort of forecast certain things.

On the short term, you might be able to forecast weather patterns, or the melting of the polar ice caps, you might be able to forecast what it is that is going to happen with a pandemic, right, we believe this time, 90 days from now the pandemic will be abating or the pandemic will be increasing, whatever it is. But when it gets to economics, you can’t do that.

You want to know why that is? It’s a really simple, easy to understand. You don’t have to have a PhD. Never had to take an economics class ever. What is the economy driven by? Well, it’s driven by scarcity.