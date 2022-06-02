ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The WH has No Idea What They are Doing and You are Gonna get Hurt

By tboggswbt
WBTAM/WBTFM
WBTAM/WBTFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qRJW_0fydepbY00

Government is really not very good at moving the economy or maintaining the economy or getting the economy to grow, you can’t really do that sort of stuff, the economy has to kind of do its own thing.

And I can give you a great example of this. Think of all the precise, amazing modeling, we have not the modeling, you’re looking at the Internet to two o’clock, and I’m talking about the modeling economic modeling numbers, things like that. So you can sort of forecast certain things.

On the short term, you might be able to forecast weather patterns, or the melting of the polar ice caps, you might be able to forecast what it is that is going to happen with a pandemic, right, we believe this time, 90 days from now the pandemic will be abating or the pandemic will be increasing, whatever it is. But when it gets to economics, you can’t do that.

You want to know why that is? It’s a really simple, easy to understand. You don’t have to have a PhD. Never had to take an economics class ever. What is the economy driven by? Well, it’s driven by scarcity.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WBTAM/WBTFM

WBTAM/WBTFM

723
Followers
939
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte’s news talk station!

 https://wbt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy