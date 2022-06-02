ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

City updates Pheasant Run-Joshua Court road work schedule

Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZrFjz_0fydelJs00

On June 2, City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson provided this update about road work on Pheasant Run Subdivision and Joshua Court:

The contractor plans to begin the project next week, on Wednesday, June 8 . ​They will start by pulverizing the existing pavement, shape it and roll it to be used as the working surface for the underground utility work. The tree removals will begin on Wednesday and will take several days to complete.

The underground work will begin Monday, June 13th. The contractor will begin working on the sanitary sewer at the north end of Queens Street and on Ring Street west of Covey Street.

Christenson will send out another update if the schedule changes.

Questions? Email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com .

Comments / 0

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
