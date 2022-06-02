Daugherty: You have to take a big swing to land big things like the World Cup

Almost three decades ago, Nick Vehr had this crazy dream of bringing the Olympics to Cincinnati. He spent four years trying to convince us he wasn’t insane. It didn’t work.

For those with long memories and longer lives, Vehr will always be, at least in part, “that nutty guy who thought we could host an Olympics around here.’’

There was a difference, though, between Vehr’s dream and Vehr’s thinking. The former was, in fact, a little nuts. The latter was anything but. It wasn’t just the physical locating of the world’s biggest sporting event he was talking about. Vehr was suggesting we’re only as good as the power of our dreams. He was right about that.

“When you think big thoughts, good things happen,’’ Vehr said Thursday, and that is indisputable.

Also on Thursday, the Hamilton County commission acted on that belief. The commissioners voted to approve Cincinnati’s bid to host World Cup matches in 2026. The Cup isn’t the Olympics. Nothing is. But on a global scale, it’s a strong second.

Do we want the World Cup in Cincinnati?

The answer is a little more complicated than a cheerleading yes or a can’t-do no. It has a lot to do with how we see ourselves as a city. And even that notion can be skewed by more emotion than fact.

We’re one of 16 US cities vying for 10 or 11 spots for the 2026 Cup. We would get between four and six Cup matches, likely in the early rounds. FIFA will announce the winning cities June 16. There is no middle ground on this one. You’re good with it, or you’re not.

You should have questions. Lots of them, starting with, what is FIFA and why did its contract come to us a mere three days ago?

FIFA is the world’s governing body for soccer. It’s also a shakedown outfit, looking for cities that will roll over to its demands. Its board members have taken bribes from would-be host countries in the past. FIFA will play U.S. cities off one another, knowing the global appeal and reach the sport enjoys.

FIFA has demanded in the contract that Cincinnati spend “at least’’ $10 million to reconfigure the four corners of the seating bowl at Paul Brown Stadium, to make the stadium suitable for Cup matches.

“At least.’’ Buyer beware.

If Cincinnati gets selected, whoever’s in charge of dealing with FIFA better be able to say “no’’ to FIFA at every turn. When is $10 million not $10 million? Cincinnati does not want to find out. Scoping all this out in three days seems a risky and unreasonable ask.

That’s one side of the debate. Here’s the other:

Sometimes, our reach needs to exceed our grasp. Occasionally, we have to wear the Nick Vehr Suit. Even if it’s not always our style. Cincinnati has languished some, because of thinking that suggests, “We like who we are. If you don’t, there’s the door.’’ We don’t often dream big. That’s a mistake. Because when our dreams are big, big things happen. Such as:

The stadiums, which led to a streamlined Fort Washington Way, which paved the way (literally) for The Banks and GE and the new Brady Music Center. An astonishingly new and improved central riverfront.

FC Cincinnati, ascending from the minor leagues to MLS in record time. The revival of OTR.

All of this took vision, brains and courage. And the self-belief to pull it off.

The World Cup won’t do all of that. Be wary of “economic impact’’ statements that make projects such as this look like huge drivers of thriving commerce. That’s very often not the case. Olympic host cities are testament to the often unfounded belief that the Games will be an economic bonanza. So are American football and baseball stadia.

The advantages of investing in pro sports are largely intangible. Is Atlanta more of a global player now than it was before 1996? Don’t support this believing Cincinnati will suddenly become (more) major league.

Back it because it’s the right thing to do. It demonstrates our town’s intention to be a player, albeit on a smaller stage. We still need to be in the game, against whoever we play. Think of World Cup matches here as a scaled-down Olympics. Vehr’s dream in miniature and attainable.

“You can stay in the same comfortable space,’’ Vehr said, “or you can learn to push yourself, to learn more, to do things you might not have considered doing in the past. If we’re just going to continue to be a tired, old, conservative city with a tired old conservative perspective, I don’t think that’s real in a world that’s moving so fast.’’

In 2022, careers aren’t universally chained to a location. Families can move where they want to be, not where work tells them to be. Do they want to be here?

More than 20 years ago, we laughed at Nick Vehr’s Olympic notion. On Thursday, the Hamilton County commissioners followed Vehr’s aspirations. We’ll be better for it.

