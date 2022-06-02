ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mason middle schooler heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee finals tonight. Here's how to watch

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

A Cincinnati student has a chance at the grand prize in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee .

Sahana Srikanth, a 13-year-old at Mason Middle School, will compete in the tournament finals on Thursday night, held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. What started out as a competition between 234 spellers from the United States, the Bahamas, Canada, Germany and Ghana has now whittled down to the final 12.

The grand prize winner will receive a combined $52,500, an official Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy and more.

How to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

For the first time in its 97-year history, the National Spelling Bee is being broadcast on Scripps networks ION and Bounce. The finals will air on both channels tonight from 8 to 10 p.m. The finals will also be livestreamed on ION Plus, Bounce XL, Laff and TrueReal.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mason middle schooler heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee finals tonight. Here's how to watch

