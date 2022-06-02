Over 5,700 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths in Utah over past week

The Utah Department of Health reported slightly more COVID-19 cases when compared to their last report, but significantly less deaths.

Across Utah, 5,728 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the past week and there were 175 new hospitalizations. Currently, 137 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized with 18 patients in the ICU.

In addition to the new cases, four deaths were reported. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Utah is now 4,781.

On the vaccine front, 1,792 new first doses were administered, 1,728 people are now fully vaccinated and 3,305 people were boosted.

Officials also report that 61.8 percent of wastewater monitoring sites show elevated or increasing COVID-19 levels.