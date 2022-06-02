ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

Woman found dead on West Chester road

By Schalischa Petit-De
 3 days ago

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a vehicle owner after a woman was found dead in West Chester.

West Chester police said 46-year-old Sherry Berna Haywood, of Cincinnati, was found dead on Mulhauser Road just west of State Route 747 on the afternoon of Sunday, May 29.

Haywood died of several traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County coroner.

Police want to speak with the owner of a white Ford Edge SUV, with a model year sometime between 2007 through 2011. The vehicle, pictured below, has damage to the front passenger’s side headlight, along with the bumper.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCn5G_0fydeBjq00
    (Photo/West Chester police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423nYP_0fydeBjq00
    (Photo/West Chester police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200Ioq_0fydeBjq00
    (Photo/West Chester police)

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information on the incident, call West Chester Police at 513-777-7270. You can also use the tip line found at www.westchesteroh.org/police or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-7867, or by going to the website .

