Central Valley Christian football wins Tulare County high school boys team of the year

The Central Valley Christian football team is the Visalia Times-Delta's Tulare County high school boys sports team of the year for the 2021-22 school year.

2021 record: 11-5

Head coach: Mason Hughes

Impact players: QB Max Bakker (2,635 yards passing, 31 touchdowns); RB/LB Josh Sousa (795 yards rushing, 12 rushing touchdowns; 15 catches, 90 yards, three touchdowns; 99 tackles, five sacks); RB Dom Maxfield (709 yards rushing, three touchdowns; 13 catches, 135 yards receiving); TE/DE Jaeden Moore (60 catches, 975 yards, 13 touchdowns; 155 tackles, 17.5 sacks); WR Chapman Dunn (36 catches, 379 yards receiving, three touchdowns); TE/LB Zach Zwart (28 catches, 303 yard receiving, four touchdowns; 4.5 sacks, three interceptions); LT Chase Womack; LG Luc Stubbs; LB Levi De jong (107 tackles, 4.5 sacks), LB Caleb Callison (106 tackles, two sacks); LB Arthur Schaap (101 tackles, 3.5 sacks); WR/S Josh Noeske (26 catches, 284 yards receiving, four touchdowns; 58 tackles, half-sack, four interceptions); K Trent Koetsier (game-winning field goal as time expired in section title game)

Highlights: CVC was the only Tulare County prep football team to win a Central Section title during the 2021 season, and was also the only high school boys sports program in the county to play for a state championship during the 2021-22 school year. Led by Hughes and his coaching staff, the Cavaliers won at least 10 games for the third time since the 2017 season.

More on Central Valley Christian:

During its 11-win campaign, CVC captured a Central Section Division III championship, and claimed a CIF State Division 4-AA Southern California Regional title, too, en route to an appearance in the CIF State Division 4-AA Championship Bowl Game.

The team was anchored by Moore — a two-way starter who made an impact at both tight end and defensive end. Moore was among the state’s leaders in sacks with 17.5. Moore, a three-star major college football recruit, also led a defensive unit that surrendered just 16.3 points per game. CVC was only one of two Tulare County football programs in 2021, along with Mission Oak, to post a double-digit win season.

What coaches and players say about CVC football: "I think we have a very good coaching staff, to be honest. We have nine or 10 guys who have coached in championship games. I think that's part of it. I also think we have a bunch of players who trust the coaches, trust the preparation, and the system. They're also good players. You don't win playoff games without good players. It's a combination of everything. A lot of it has to do with the consistency and trust of all the coaches and players. We put a lot on our kids, and we trust that they can do it. We meet probably more than most small schools for sure, as far as game planning. We probably spend less time on the practice field than most guys because we trust our guys are going to do what they're supposed to do." — Hughes

"It was the greatest year of football in my life. I made the greatest memories. I made a lot of life-long friends, life-long friendships. It's pretty cool." — Moore

Athletes of the year:

"Coach Hughes, he's a good coach. I really like how he coaches. He really brings us together, all the players, and build us as real Christian men. I really think that is a good thing to have as a coach. He really pushes us to be who we are meant to be in God's image." — Bakker

"Something I've always said with CVC kids is we don't have issues. I don't know what anyone else has because I haven't been in another place in a long time, but we don't have kids missing practice, kids missing for grades. We don't have kids missing for really anything. They show up to practice. They understand the value of being at practice, and so, just that whole thing of consistency, this is just a really consistent community. So, therefore, if you see success in this community, it's probably because of consistency." — Hughes

"All around, we just got dudes who are hard workers. Our senior class, they just give a lot of effort." — Hughes

2022 outlook: CVC is returning a solid corps of experienced players for this upcoming season, including Moore, Bakker, Zwart, Dunn, Callison, Schaap, and four starting offensive linemen in Womack, center Tyler Hughes, right guard Caleb Noeske and right tackle J.J. Hilvers. The Cavaliers kick off the 2022 season on Aug. 19 at Ripon Christian in San Joaquin County.

Vongni Yang is a sports reporter for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. He covers Tulare County sports. Follow him on Twitter @Vongni. To support his continued coverage of local sports, subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Central Valley Christian football wins Tulare County high school boys team of the year