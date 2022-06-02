Communications director discusses road to Ohio's sports betting

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said it is investigating a “critical incident” in the Township of New Lisbon. On Friday at about 6:30 a.m., the Juneau County sheriff’s office said it responded to a report of two shots fired inside a home. The caller who made the report had exited the home upon the gunman's entry and called from another residence. Officials said there was an armed person in the house.

