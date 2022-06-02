Communications director discusses road to Ohio's sports betting

FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
WORCESTER, Mass. - Thousands of people are expected to be in downtown Worcester this weekend for the Massachusetts Democratic Convention. They will hold it at the DCU Center on Friday and Saturday. Delegates are expected to endorse candidates ahead of the September Democratic Primary. There are several contested seats, including...
MILWAUKEE — As the opioid epidemic rages on in America, with overdose deaths up by nearly 50% in Wisconsin from 2018 through 2020, new research out of Wisconsin could shed new light on just how important it is to get opioid users into treatment and using their prescribed medications.
Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during...
WORCESTER, Mass. - On Friday, a protest was held outside the DCU Center in Worcester to demand action on gun violence prevention as Massachusetts’ top Democrats gathered inside for the party's nominating convention. June 3 was National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and the large crowd heard from a long...
NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said it is investigating a “critical incident” in the Township of New Lisbon. On Friday at about 6:30 a.m., the Juneau County sheriff’s office said it responded to a report of two shots fired inside a home. The caller who made the report had exited the home upon the gunman's entry and called from another residence. Officials said there was an armed person in the house.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a rebuke to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a state appeals court panel Thursday upheld a lower court’s injunction blocking his directives, ordering prosecutors not to pursue prior-strike allegations or sentencing enhancements. The ruling is the latest twist in a...
City and state leaders welcomed Afghan refugees living in Massachusetts Friday. Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Jim McGovern joined the 'Worcester Together Afghan Refugee Working Group' at the Ecotarium in Worcester. Thousands of refugees settled in the state after leaving Afghanistan last year during the American military’s withdrawal from the...
Comments / 0