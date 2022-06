If you’ve had surgery and felt you needed a little more time or help before going home, Billings Clinic created a special intermediate Care Unit. Billings Clinic will open its new Intermediate Care Unit (IMC) to patients on June 6, providing care for more complex and longer-term patients in a modern, healing and state-of-the-art 28-bed unit. It is the first unit to be completed and opened in Billings Clinic’s construction of two new floors of planned patient beds, and the first unit of its kind in the region.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO