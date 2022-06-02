ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Obituary, Collin Vogg

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollin Vogg, 31, of Hyde Park passed away in a motorcycle accident on his birthday, May 21st, 2022 in LaGrange, NY. He was born in May of 1991 in Poughkeepsie, NY. Collin...

theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Michael K. Hoag

Michael K. Hoag, 60, a 30-year resident of Rhinebeck, NY, formerly of Wingdale, NY, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 3, 2022, at home. Michael was the caretaker at the Mountain View Farm in Rhinebeck for the past 30 years. Born on February 1, 1962 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the...
RHINEBECK, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Everett John McEathron

Dover Plains – Everett John McEathron, 82, a fifty six year local resident, formerly of Gouverneur, NY died peacefully at his home in Dover Plains on Thursday, June 2, 2022. John as he was affectionately known by all, worked as a fork lift operator for Tri-Wall Container for 26 years retiring in early 1990’s.
DOVER PLAINS, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Long history of fun provided by KVFD Firemen’s Ball

Long history of fun provided by KVFD Firemen’s Ball. Kent has enjoyed over 100 years of celebration with the Kent Volunteer Fire Department’s Firemen’s Ball. This year’s event will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the KVFD firehouse, 28 Maple St.in Kent. The Ball has...
theharlemvalleynews.net

Theater in the last 100 years: Love Letters by A.R. Gurney

Theater in the last 100 years: Love Letters by A.R. Gurney. In May of 2021, at the start of a year filled with special programs and events celebrating the Pawling Library’s 100 anniversary, Roger Hendricks Simon and Marian Grudko were with us for a masterful performance of T. S. Eliot’s The Waste Land. And on Friday, May 6th 2022, as our Centennial programming neared its close, Roger Hendricks Simon and Marian Grudko returned with a stellar presentation of A.R. Gurney’s heartbreaking play, Love Letters. An interactive discussion followed, touching upon the changes in theater over the last 100 years, from the time the Pawling Library was built through the debut of Love Letters in 1989 and into the present day. “It’s such a privilege to do this play for the Pawling Library for their 100th anniversary,” said Roger Hendricks Simon in closing. And as the program came to an end, a delighted audience shouted Bravo! Bravo! Bravo!
PAWLING, NY
