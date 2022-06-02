Obituary, Collin Vogg

Theater in the last 100 years: Love Letters by A.R. Gurney. In May of 2021, at the start of a year filled with special programs and events celebrating the Pawling Library’s 100 anniversary, Roger Hendricks Simon and Marian Grudko were with us for a masterful performance of T. S. Eliot’s The Waste Land. And on Friday, May 6th 2022, as our Centennial programming neared its close, Roger Hendricks Simon and Marian Grudko returned with a stellar presentation of A.R. Gurney’s heartbreaking play, Love Letters. An interactive discussion followed, touching upon the changes in theater over the last 100 years, from the time the Pawling Library was built through the debut of Love Letters in 1989 and into the present day. “It’s such a privilege to do this play for the Pawling Library for their 100th anniversary,” said Roger Hendricks Simon in closing. And as the program came to an end, a delighted audience shouted Bravo! Bravo! Bravo!

PAWLING, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO