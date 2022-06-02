State party chairs forecast expensive Wisconsin midterm races
By Jack Kelly
captimes.com
3 days ago
More than $700 million could be spent on the statewide, congressional and legislative races that will come to a head in Wisconsin’s midterm elections this year. That’s according to the chairs of the Republican Party of Wisconsin and Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Paul Farrow and Ben Wikler, who spoke at a...
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' unashamed remarks condemning the University of Wisconsin System's Board of Regents for selecting UCLA's Jennifer Mnookin to lead the Madison campus was just another example of how Wisconsin legislative Republicans believe they can ignore the outcomes of elections. Because they hold a safe majority in both...
About 50 abortion rights supporters stood on the bridge over the Wisconsin River into Sauk City on a sunny Saturday morning in mid-May. They held signs reading “CHOICE” and “PROTECT ROE v. WADE” and cheered when passing cars honked in support. Jennie Klecker brought three generations...
On Wednesday Milwaukee city council unanimously approved a contract to host the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). The vote secures a second chance for Milwaukee to host a major political convention after the disappointment of hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC), which was dramatically scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic If Milwaukee were […]
(Bob Hague, WRN) At the Capitol, Democrats demand Republicans act on gun safety. The Democrats want to pass measures like Universal Background Checks on all firearm purchases and Extreme Risk Protection, or “Red Flag” Orders. Senator LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee, “It’s time we demand my colleagues to do their job.” Madison Senator Melissa Agard, “When you have elected officials who are failing to act, it’s a dereliction of duty. They need to be escorted out.”
The Chinese investment group that owns Northridge Mall must find a new legal team if it wishes to continue fighting the City of Milwaukee’s effort to demolish and possibly seize the shuttered mall. Attorneys from von Briesen & Roper withdrew from the case in May, citing an undisclosed failure...
MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it is unconstitutional to count revocation of driving privileges for refusing a warrantless blood draw as a criminal offense contributing to increased penalties for multiple drunken driving convictions, which the state’s legal scheme for OWI offenses currently allows.
America continues to be plagued by relentless mass shootings and rising homicide rates in cities. In Wisconsin, legislative Democrats and Republicans have diametrically opposed views on how to tackle the problems. Democrats say easy access to guns is a public health issue, while Republicans hold tight to the Second Amendment.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats on Thursday announced a joint effort with national party leaders they are calling the largest midterm coordinated campaign in state history, with the goal of reelecting Gov. Tony Evers and defeating Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. The effort dubbed Forward for Wisconsin is...
Requiring paper ballots and hand counting would add costs, time and errors, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Yet, that's what delegates at last week's Republican state convention voted to champion during the coming year. This is a bad idea for a million reasons, the paper adds. In a Kenosha News...
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Today is day one of Pride Month, and history could be made this summer. Voters in State Senate District 5 will be asked to send their first open-out transgender candidate to the general election. Two candidates face off in the Democratic Primary for State Senate District...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 3 reported that the COVID-19 disease burden has shown slight improvement – but positivity has worsened. According to the health department, the city saw 233.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden fell from the previous week's 239.1 – the gating metric remains "extreme."
Interstate 41 (I-41) is one of the newer highways in the nation’s Interstate Highway System, or IHS. The route was officially added to the IHS on April 7, 2015. I-41 connects Milwaukee and Green Bay with the Fox Cities in Wisconsin. I-41’s total length is 176.33 miles. It is...
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis‘ legal team has until June 16 to reach a plea deal with the Milwaukee County District Attorney. Lewis was first charged in September with four felony charges, including misconduct in public office, embezzlement and falsifying campaign finance reports, and one misdemeanor, theft by fraud. A complaint filed by the District Attorney’s office says she defrauded the City of Milwaukee and campaign donors of $21,666.70.
This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
While Jehovah’s Witnesses have chosen to temporarily suspend their door-to-door ministry due to the pandemic, their activity was almost permanently banned by one U.S. village in the late 1990s — that is until the United States Supreme Court stepped in with a historic 8-1 decision on June 17, 2002, declaring the local ordinance unconstitutional.
