Ja Morant's One-Word Tweet On Thursday

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Ja Morant sent out a tweet with just one word on Thursday afternoon. The Memphis Grizzlies lost in the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors, who are now facing off with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

On Thursday afternoon, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a tweet with just one word.

The third-year guard started in the All-Star Game this year, and he also helped the Grizzlies become the second seed in the Western Conference.

In the first-round of the playoffs they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they lost to the Golden State Warriros in the second-round (in six games).

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he was then ruled out for the final three games of the series.

Therefore, the Grizzlies had to play the final three games of their series with the Warriros without their best player.

The Warriros then went on to the Western Conference Finals where they beat the Dallas Mavericks to advance to the NBA Finals (they will face off with the Boston Celtics and Game 1 is on Thursday night in California).

For the young Grizzlies, it was still a very productive season that they can build upon.

