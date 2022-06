A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Gannaway and East Church Streets in Warren Friday, June 3, 2022 around 10:00 a.m. Warren Police Department officers as well as the Warren Fire Department Rescue vehicle arrived on the scene to assist. Paramedics from EASI were called to the site, but there were no apparent injuries in either vehicle. Both cars sustained significant damage. Photos by Tim Kessler.

WARREN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO