Craftsmen alter Alton airspace

BETHALTO -- At the end of the night in what would amount to be a meltdown of epic proportions, Alton Post 126 Senior Legion baseball was left in stunned silence. With initial thoughts of what was amounting to be perhaps a five-inning, 10-run rule win against Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226, turned into a shocking 11-9 defeat for Alton in its season opener at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Friday night.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO