Vernon Parish School Board met at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022. Members Doug Brandon, Jim Seamon, and David Detz were out. The first issue on the agenda was school safety in light of recent events. Mr. Jordan stated that all 18 schools in the District have a crisis management plan that is reviewed and updated annually, each plan has a section covering armed intruders and each school runs at least 2 drills a year. Every school has either a walk through metal detector or wands, there is a SRO on every campus and every campus has security cameras that can be viewed at the central office. VP Sheriff Sam Craft and Sammy Jo Edwards addressed the board stating the safety of students and employees is a top priority and that their policy is the engage and eliminate in this situation. The board asked several questions, listed below.

VERNON PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO