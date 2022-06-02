Police searching for suspect in East Utica stabbing

UTICA, N.Y. - A Utica man is facing charges after police say he stole electronic items and clothing from a local church. Alen Pajazetovuc is facing burglary and Petit Larceny charges. Pajazatovic also faced disorderly conduct charges after police say he defecated and urinated in the corner of the Utica...
ROME, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s and Rome Police Department responded to a two-car accident on Route 365 at State Route 26 in Rome Sunday afternoon. Police say traffic in the area is moving at a slower rate due to the accident. Police encourage drivers to slow down and use caution when approaching the intersection.
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed three times inside a deli in Oneida Square last week. Maurice West, 36, was arrested on June 2 and charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The stabbing happened on May 27 at...
UPDATE: A woman is in serious but stable condition following a stabbing in North Utica on Friday afternoon. Utica Police say they arrived to find the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her neck and body. Witnesses helped her until rescue crews arrived. Witnesses also helped police with a...
(WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old girl has been hospitalized after getting shot in the chest and back Saturday night on Syracuse’s south side. According to the Syracuse Police Department, the teen was shot at a home on the 700 block of Valley Drive by a 17-year-old boy around 10:58 p.m. The boy was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.
An Auburn man is facing multiple charges after a stabbing last week at Swifty’s Tavern. According to FingerLakes1, police were called to the Perrine Street bar around 2:20a on May 29th for the report of a security guard having been stabbed in the neck. Gregory Jordan was then charged...
An Oneida County man who was charged in April with defecating and urinating in the lobby of the Utica Police station appears to be in trouble with the law again, this time for allegedly robbing a church. Officers with the Utica Police Department were called to a local church on...
UTICA — A 15-year-old was charged in connection with a shots fired investigation from an incident that occurred last month in Utica. Utica Police said at 7:20 p.m. May 18, patrols were dispatched to the intersection of Arthur and Steuben streets regarding a shots fired investigation. It was later...
UTICA, N.Y. - A fully involved structure fire on Kernan Avenue in Utica required all on duty personnel to respond. It happened around 9:53 p.m Saturday evening at the intersection of Whitesboro Street and Kernan Ave. The fire chief tells NewsChannel 2 that the fire burned into the attic from the first floor.
An Auburn man faces a number of charges after allegedly stabbing a security guard at a local bar. Earlier in the spring a shooting took place at Swifty’s Tavern on Perrine Street, which prompted added security at the bar. On May 29 around 2:20 a.m. police received a report...
At around 2:45pm today, calls came in from multiple drivers on I81 Southbound of a single motorcycle crash on I81 Southbound, just past the exit 11 on-ramp with the operator of the motorcycle in the roadway. City of Cortland fire department responded to the call and requested a helicopter upon...
WEST WINFIELD, N.Y. - Fire crews were called to a 10073 US Highway Route 20 for reports of a structure fire that started on the first floor and spread to the attic of the home. West Winfield arrived on the scene around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. People inside the home were...
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Do you know this woman?. The Gouverneur Village Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual caught on surveillance. A photo of the individual can be viewed below:. The reasoning as to why Police are looking for this woman was not...
State Troopers out of Lyons, reported the arrest on Saturday (5/28) of Thomas S. Vandusen, age 31, formerly of 24 Queen Street in Lyons. It is alleged that Vandusen had a domestic dispute with a girlfriend on Queen Street. He reportedly ripped her purse away containing her wallet and took the woman’s cell phone and fled.
Comments / 2