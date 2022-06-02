Police searching for suspect in East Utica stabbing

(WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old girl has been hospitalized after getting shot in the chest and back Saturday night on Syracuse’s south side. According to the Syracuse Police Department, the teen was shot at a home on the 700 block of Valley Drive by a 17-year-old boy around 10:58 p.m. The boy was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO