College Station, TX

Location of First SEC Matchup for Longhorns vs. Aggies Revealed

By Matt Galatzan
 3 days ago

The Aggies will face the Longhorns in the near future, and now we know where

The dream of a renewed rivalry between the Texas A&M Aggies and their long-time nemesis, the Texas Longhorns , is soon to become a reality.

Once the first game between the two is officially scheduled, it will immediately become one of the most highly-anticipated games on the national schedule, regardless of team records .

And now the location for that game has been revealed by Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork during an interview with the Houston Chronicle .

“I can’t imagine the atmosphere when that game is played,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told the Houston Chronicle on Thursday during the SEC spring meetings. “And it will be played at Kyle Field.”

So when would this all happen?

Per a previous announcement from the schools, the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, who will also be making the move from the Big 12, are prepared to wait until the current grant of rights agreement expires in 2025.

Should the two schools elect to move earlier, they would be forced to forgo their remaining Big 12 television revenue of $160 million -- $80 million each.

However, that does not mean the move will not happen sooner. ESPN takes over the rights to SEC football in 2024, making that a logical time frame for a move.

Either way, despite being one of the most storied rivalries in all of the college sports, Texas and Texas A&M have not taken the field against one another since the initial move of the Aggies from the Big 12, and have struggled to find common ground in any attempt to revive that rivalry.

Now, the wait is over. The Longhorns and Aggies reigniting the rivalry is just a matter of when not if.

And the first matchup will take place in the same location as the last.

“The atmosphere will be indescribable right now in terms of how many people are going to watch, how many people are going to try and get tickets to that game, how many people will have standing room only tickets,” Bjork said. “It’s going to be an epic rematch of a great rivalry, and whenever it happens Kyle Field will be the place.”

Texas leads the all-time series with the Aggies by a 76-37-5 margin, with the Longhorns winning the last game in College Station in 2011, and the Aggies winning the last game in Austin in 2010.

Texas had also won nine of their previous 12 matchups against the Aggies before the rivalry took its hiatus.

Not to mention, the Longhorns have been largely successful against SEC competition throughout their history, holding an all-time record of 191-89-8 against the conference, including a 7-1-1 record against Alabama, and a 4-1 record over Georgia.

All that matters now is for the new divisional/pod format to be decided upon, and for the Longhorns and Sooners to officially make the move.

But Bjork was quick to point out that both schools will have to wait for their turns, and that they do not have a say in the process until they become members.

“They realize they’re going to be very, very happy to be in the SEC, and that’s why they made the move,” Bjork said. “They’ll take whatever (they can get) … and they don’t have a vote in the process, it’s only current membership.”

Comments / 8

GH Griffin
2d ago

That’s ok. We love the silence of the 12th man when the Longhorns beat them there the last time. Could have heard a pin drop when the FG went through. 🤘🏻🤘🏻

Reply
5
J H
2d ago

It's going to be like it was in the Southwest conference and then the Big 12 the Horns will continue to dominate tampax U.And then they'll run to the Pac 10 to get away from losing again

Reply
2
DawgsDaily

Stetson Bennett is Entering an Unfamiliar Situation

As Georgia prepares to begin their summer workouts, fall camp is quickly approaching after receiving the last batch of freshmen earlier this week for the official move-in day.  For sixth-year senior quarterback Stetson Bennett this will be nothing new, as he's already well acquainted with ...
BLACKSHEAR, GA
VolunteerCountry

Tony Vitello Updates Status of Evan Russell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee's starting catcher Evan Russell was unavailable for the Vols in their NCAA Regional Tournament opener against Alabama State on Friday.  The original report of Russell being out for the game included that head coach Tony Vitello would update the super-senior ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Analyst Names "Longshot" To Win SEC In 2022

Alabama has ruled the SEC for the last 13 years, winning all but five SEC Championship Games since 2009. But one college football analyst thinks there's a longshot to win it in 2022 that could get it done. Speaking to Paul Finebaum on Friday, college football analyst Barrett Sallee suggested...
COLLEGE SPORTS
