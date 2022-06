The Redlands Rotary Club gave two men a soap box to pitch their promises to protect and serve Mesa County as sheriff at a debate hosted by the club at The Venue at Fisher’s Market, in Grand Junction on Friday. “I think one of the problems we have right now is we’re putting the needs of the criminals over the rights of the victims,” said candidate Robert Dalley who’s the Chief Marshall in Debeque. Sheriff Todd Rowell says, “We’re struggling a little bit to keep our staffing up in our detention facility. So, we gotta find a way to attract people to a job that is a very tough job.”

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO