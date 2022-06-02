ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Rookery topic of June 14 talk

By The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

ALTON – As a part of their Speaker Series, The Sierra Club will host an event on Tuesday, June 14 at the...

www.thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

Horseradish brings hot time in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE — It was a hot time in the old town this weekend as the 35th Annual International Horseradish Festival in Collinsville gave a mouth- and eye-watering nod to the spicy root, and the nearby farmers who grow almost two-thirds of the world's horseradish supply.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

County may lower costs for food truck licenses

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County may consider lowering its food truck permit fees. The Health Department Committee voted Friday 4-1 to reduce the fee from $375 to $175. Currently there are 18 licensed "mobile establishments" in the county, according to Madison County Director of Public Health Toni Corona. The health department charges fees for food permit licenses based on three categories of food establishments, she said.
The Telegraph

Alton to discuss energy saving projects Monday

ALTON - Aldermen meeting as a Committee of the Whole on Monday will discuss allowing the City of Alton to request proposals for a Guaranteed Energy Savings Project. Ward 7 Aldermen Nate Keener, who drafted the resolution, said that this proposal is meant to help with energy conservation measures in the Police and Fire Department buildings and City Hall, specifically by replacing their H-VAC systems. "The equipment in those buildings is over 20 years old," Keener said. "We're experiencing pretty regular failures with them."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Cranes tackle Ardent task

John Badman|The Telegraph After several hours of work Friday, and the help of two giant cranes, workers from Ardent Mills in Alton removed the large elbow pipe from a dust filtration system on the Mississippi River side of the mill. Budrovich Crane in St. Louis used two German made cranes, one to lift workers in a bucket and the other to secure and lower the pipe. Workers at the mill said the pipe needed repairs as part of the facility's regular maintenance. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
Alton, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Lifestyle
The Telegraph

Fosterburg fire district plans meet and greet

ALTON - The Fosterburg Fire Protection District will host a meet and greet at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, 3993 Fosterburg Road, in Alton 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. People will have the chance to meet first responders from the Fosterburg Fire Protection District, view equipment, learn about volunteer opportunities and obtain information about their services.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Dinky returns to Grafton

Local history was celebrated Saturday as a replica of The Dinky was debuted at the Edward Amburg History Museum in Grafton. Before the construction of Illinois 100, also known as the Great River Road, the Illinois Central Railroad Company launched a railbus in the 1920s that operated between Alton and Grafton with stops in Elsah and Chataqua.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Macoupin County Fair returns Tuesday

CARLINVILLE - The Macoupin County Fair returns to the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, 21368 State Route 4, in Carlinville starting Tuesday, June 7 at 9 a.m. The fair will feature agriculture and livestock contests, harness racing, a food festival, exhibition hall competitions, fair pageants, I.T.P.A. Tractor and Truck pulls, an FFA fair and a demolition derby. Bring the kids to the kid's corner and Sea Lion Splash show, bid at a pie and cake auction, enjoy deep-fried foods, carnival games, and rides. Live music and entertainment is also featured every evening.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City gets grant

GRANITE CITY — A preservation project in Granite City is among grant recipients announced by Landmarks Illinois. The group has awarded $24,500 in matching grant funds to eight preservation projects across the state through the Preservation Heritage Fund, the Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois and the Timuel D. Black Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side grant programs. The grant recipients are located in Chicago, Granite City, Naperville, New Holland and Winnebago.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Slusser speaks at treasurers conference

SPRINGFIELD - Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser gave a presentation on structuring investment portfolios during the Illinois County Treasurers' Association Spring conference. The Public Funds Investment Act only allows such funds to be placed in "safer" types of investments. County investments are shaped around three main factors: safety, liquidity and yield.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

CAH Auxiliary brick deadline nears

CARLINVILLE - The mid-year deadline for ordering etched, commemorative bricks to be placed in the patio just north of the Carlinville Area Hospital entrance is approaching June 30. Now in its 11th year, the brick program has generated more than $10,000 from the sale of 396 bricks. The brick program is part of the Auxiliary's fund-raising efforts that help to provide special programs, equipment and software to support and enhance Carlinville Area Hospital's continuing commitment to providing the best possible health care close to home.
CARLINVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Mettler-Cherry joins NGRREC

EAST ALTON - Former Southwestern Illinois College Dean of Math and Sciences Paige Mettler-Cherry has joined the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm), a division of Lewis and Clark Community College, as the new Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives. As part of NGRREC's leadership team, Mettler-Cherry will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction for the education and conservation departments, along with supporting research operations. "My career in higher education gives me the best of both worlds, working with students and conducting research," she said. "I am passionate about conservation and love introducing students to science, ecology and the great outdoors."
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Carrollton youths create rosaries

CARROLLTON — A group of Carrollton students have crafted gifts for first responders in the region. Students at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School sent out 13 handmade rosaries to first responders in Greene County in May.
CARROLLTON, IL
The Telegraph

Bethalto Ace raises $45K for hospitals

BETHALTO — Ace Hardware of Bethalto during 2021 helped generate more than $45,588 for St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, member hospitals of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis (CMN-STL).
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Straight up, now tell me

ALTON — Linemen from JF Electric had a crooked job Thursday as they worked to replace a badly warped utility pole near the corner of Homer Adams Parkway and Washington Avenue in Alton.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Epic Food Month kicks off with pizza week Monday

ALTON - The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau kicks off its Epic Food Month Monday, June 6 with Epic Pizza Week. From June 6 through July 1, the tourism bureau is promoting four weeks of great grub throughout the Riverbend. Participating restaurant in Alton are Bluff City Grill, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Johnson's Corner Restaurant, Alton Sports Tap, Decaro's, Mac's Downtown and Town Club of Alton, Inc. For a full restaurant list, visit https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/epic-food-month/.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Smoker's message to kids: don't do it

ALTON — Thirty years of smoking a pack-and-a-half of cigarettes per day. Breathing problems. Three trips to the emergency department. Throat cancer. Nearly losing his vocal cords. Radiation treatment. A temporary tracheotomy leading to a soft food-only diet. A stroke. Depression. Relying on oxygen and a cane daily.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Summer brings melanoma cautions

ALTON — Summer is here, and that means people will be soaking up the sun. While some vitamin D from sun rays is good in moderation, experts warn that if you overdo it, you’re at risk for melanoma, a less common skin cancer but one that accounts for most deaths.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Hestia desires loving, compassionate home

GODFREY - Hestia needs a special diet and deserves love in a special home.  She is a 1-year-old mastiff/coonhound, housebroken and will need a special diet throughout her life. She desires her best family fit in a loving, compassionate home. She doesn't get along with men and maybe was abused by a man. Hestia also doesn't like cats, but that's not unusual for a dog, and she's afraid of balloons.  Alton's Five A's would love to have a caring family or individual adopt Hestia for a forever home.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

