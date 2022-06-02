Rookery topic of June 14 talk

EAST ALTON - Former Southwestern Illinois College Dean of Math and Sciences Paige Mettler-Cherry has joined the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm), a division of Lewis and Clark Community College, as the new Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives. As part of NGRREC's leadership team, Mettler-Cherry will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction for the education and conservation departments, along with supporting research operations. "My career in higher education gives me the best of both worlds, working with students and conducting research," she said. "I am passionate about conservation and love introducing students to science, ecology and the great outdoors."

