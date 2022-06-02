ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh ranked country's 4th cloudiest city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is one of the cloudiest cities in the country, according to a new ranking.

Polaris and the Weather Channel ranked Pittsburgh fourth on the list after Youngstown, Detroit and Syracuse.

The data pulled by the Weather Channel comes from over 600 cities and nearly 22,000 data points, Polaris said. The data crunches daily records from sunrise to sunset over a three-year period.

According to KDKA meteorologists, in the first 100 days of 2022, Pittsburgh saw only four sunny days while 46 were partly cloudy and 48 were mostly cloudy.

