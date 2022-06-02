ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach: Stop yard trimming while storm may be approaching

By Andrew J. Davis, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tucGA_0fydaEWr00

With a possible storm coming toward the island , Palm Beach officials have asked that "as of the close of business Thursday" all residents and businesses suspend yard trimming and stop placing yard debris in stash areas or in the public right-of-way until after the weather system has passed.

"Waste placed curbside before the possible landfall of this storm will hinder collection and disposal efforts, and diminish storm drainage capabilities," town officials stated in a release.

As of late afternoon Thursday, a messy sprawl of clouds over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula was trying to spin up into a tropical depression.

Voluntary ID cards on hold: No physical ID cards available for 2022 storm season

Editorial: For residents old and new, preparation is key to hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center gave the spin a 90 percent chance of becoming the season’s first tropical depression and possibly Tropical Storm Alex before overspreading the southern tip of the Peninsula and shoving off into the Atlantic Ocean.

An estimated 4 to 7.5 inches of rain could fall in Palm Beach County with higher amounts of up to 10.5 inches in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties from Friday through Sunday morning.

For more information, call Chester Purves, the town's services division manager, at 561-838-5440.

*

Palm Beach Post staff writer Kimberly Miller contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach: Stop yard trimming while storm may be approaching

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

The big wet nothing: Much-hyped weather event left Palm Beach County soggy but unbruised

It really did look like the makings of a tropical storm, the meteorologist said. Robert Molleda gathered at a National Weather Service office in Miami with a team of weather experts and a soon-depleted box of doughnuts Thursday, intent on tracking the storm. It had weakened from Hurricane Agatha to the meeker-sounding Potential Tropical Cyclone One after hitting Mexico, but showed signs of regaining strength as it approached South Florida.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

The storm that wasn't: Soggy system brought little wind, dumped 7-9 inches on parts of PBC

After a couple days of dread and buildup, the potential tropical cyclone that wasn't began moving out to sea Saturday afternoon after bringing downpours to some parts of South Florida, but little more than an average rainy day to others. The National Weather Service canceled its flood advisory and tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County on Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain has ended, and major flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat in the county, NWS said,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

Cars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors in Pompano Beach cruised down the street on paddleboards. Fish swam up through the a parking garage’s storm drain at a condo near Miami Shores.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Miami, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Palm Beach, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
blackchronicle.com

Storm causes localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

Whereas Potential Tropical System One continues pushing by way of the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the outcomes. Sanibel Island observed fixed rainfall from the storm all by means of the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of fixed rainfall and winds did protect of us away from the seashore.
SANIBEL, FL
WPBF News 25

Multiple cars stranded in Boca Raton following tropical rain

BOCA RATON, Fla. — While theworst of the tropical rain was in Miami, the severe weather caused some flooding in South Palm Beach County as well. Several cars became stranded, but Boca Raton police officials say there were no weather-related traffic crashes on Saturday. West Boca. Parking lots in...
BOCA RATON, FL
fox35orlando.com

Watch: Flooding from potential tropical system leaves multiple cars stuck in Florida

MIAMI - South Florida began feeling impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One on Saturday morning, which caused flash flooding in some areas and left several cars stranded. Miami Fire Rescue tweeted video of multiple cars stuck in feet-deep waters. They say they had to evacuate several people from their vehicles and have warned against driving through flooded streets.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Palm Beach Post#Palm Beach Daily News
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Streets flood and high winds expected, but South Florida may not get Tropical Storm Alex

The tropical system dumping heavy rain across South Florida is no longer expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex before making landfall on the state’s west coast Saturday. However, tropical storm warnings remain in effect for most of the Florida peninsula. “No change in status or strength is expected before the disturbance moves across Florida, but the system is expected to develop a ...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

What’s open and closed due to the storm?

As we prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Alex here is what’s open and closed around South Florida. Palm Beach Int’l Airport- Open, check with your airline. Palm Beach County Solid Waste Collection- No pickups Saturday, trash pickups resume on the next scheduled day. Boca Raton- Battle...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Areas of South Florida impacted by flooding due to tropical storm

(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding. As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WPBF News 25

Boca Raton businesses preparing for storm

BOCA RATON, Fla. — AsPotential Tropical Cyclone One barrels towards South Florida, communities all across the area are bracing for severe weather. Boca Raton just dealt with flooding from heavy rain a couple of weeks ago. Federal Highway is one of the parts of Boca Raton that was hit...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach restaurant looking to hire 200 employees this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach restaurant set to open July 1 is hosting a job fair at its downtown location this Saturday. El Camino West Palm Beach is looking to fill 200 positions before its opening. The restaurant is hosting a job fair at its...
cw34.com

City truck falls into sinkhole in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck that arrived to help repair a road in Boca Raton ended up needing a rescue. On Saturday, the city of Boca Raton sent out crews to help repair a hole that opened up in the street at the Boca Madera community. While...
BOCA RATON, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

1K+
Followers
641
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy