Sacramento, CA

These California doughnut shops rank among best in the country, Yelp says. Here’s why

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Yelp named the top 100 doughnut shops in the country just in time for National Doughnut Day.

With 10 California businesses landing spots on the report, the state has plenty of doughnut shop options for the June 3 celebration.

The “ Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022” includes shops across the state, including in Los Angeles, San Diego, Folsom, Riverside, Orange and Sacramento.

To find the best doughnut shops, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the “donut category.” Then each place was ranked based on the total volume and ratings of reviews.

SK Donuts & Croissant in Los Angeles ranked No. 2.

The family-owned business is known for its SKronuts — a fried croissant that’s “flaky on the inside, crunchy on the outside and iced in our signature glaze.”

“These donuts are some of the most creative and coolest donuts in all of LA!” one Yelp reviewer wrote.

  1. SK Donuts & Croissant Los Angeles
  2. Sesame Donuts — San Diego
  3. BJ Cinnamon — Folsom
  4. JD Flannel Donuts and Coffee — San Juan Capistrano
  5. Steve’s Donuts — Riverside
  6. Donut Hub — Orange
  7. Donut Time — Sacramento
  8. Munchkins Donuts Shop — Covina
  9. Broad Street Dough Co. — Encinitas
  10. AngelFood Donuts — Fountain Valley

Where to get a free doughnut?

The list doesn’t include doughnut chains offering their own National Doughnut Day specials on June 3.

Customers can snag a free doughnut of their choice at Krispy Kreme.

Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage .

At Duck Donuts, customers can get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut .

