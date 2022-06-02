ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;78;60;77;53;More clouds than sun;W;10;50%;27%;9. Albuquerque, NM;86;60;88;60;Clouds and sun;S;10;30%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;76;54;76;55;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;6;42%;9%;5. Asheville, NC;84;63;75;56;A t-storm around;NNW;9;69%;41%;10. Atlanta, GA;91;70;82;66;A t-storm around;N;8;62%;41%;12. Atlantic...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Florida Woman Keeps 2 Boys Locked in Her House

Florida Woman Keeps 2 Boys Locked in Her HouseFlorida Mugshot. After responding deputies discovered their home was cluttered and filthy, littered with animal and human waste, and infested with bugs, a Florida woman was arrested and charged with neglecting two boys under the age of 16.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Intense Heatwave Expected to Bring 100 Degrees in Texas Next Week

Following an unusually warm May for the region, June is already off to a warm start for much of the south-central United States. According to AccuWeather experts, Mother Nature is about to crank up the heat and throw areas of the region into blistering temperatures early next week, threatening numerous daily temperature records.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Nne#Nnw#Ga#Wnw#Md#Mt#Al#Ma

Comments / 0

Community Policy