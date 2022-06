Maine's acclaimed Tinder Hearth bakery only makes its wood-fired pizzas twice a week, so demand for its pre-ordered pies was already going to be high. But owners Lydia Moffett and Tim Semler have been so overwhelmed with phone calls (yes, people still do that) that they've since switched to a pizza lottery. The winners get to order a pizza — and the non-winners get to try again the next week.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO