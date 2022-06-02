ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Splash Landing temporarily closed

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

On Monday, May 30, Splash Landing Aquatic Center in Bettendorf opened to the public for the season. At 2 p.m. the pool had to close due to cloudy water and the inability to see the bottom of the pool, a news release says.

After an investigation, it was determined that there was an issue with the paint used in the pool in September 2021, the release says.

After discussions between the city and the contractor who used the paint, it was determined that the pool will be drained and the contractor will return to oversee a specialized cleaning of the pool at no extra cost to the city.

The cleaning should take place on Friday, June 3. It is hoped that after the specialized cleaning, the pool will open again to the public sometime during the week of June 6, the release says.

