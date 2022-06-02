Oil and Gas prices effective June 2, 2022

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 4:03 p.m. EST Thursday.

Natural Gas —$8.49 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $4.262; Mid-grade: $4.542; Premium: $4.771; Diesel: $5.057

Yesterday – Regular: $4.211; Mid-grade: $4.502; Premium: $4.728; Diesel: $5.063

Year ago - Regular: $2.726; Mid-grade: $2.979; Premium: $3.221; Diesel: $2.931

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Thursday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$113.25

Oklahoma Sour

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted May 11

COMPLETION

Blaine: Staghorn Petroleum II LLC; Lassen 17-13-05 No. 1H Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 (BHL) of 05-17N-13W; 2887,000 cu-ft gas per day, 68 barrels oil per day; TD 15,961.

Creek: Cartledge Energy LLC; Cartledge Shelton No. 1 Well; NW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 of 05-16N-10E; 150,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 3,006.

Grady: Citizen Energy III LLC; Barbara Campbell No. 5H-5-8 Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 05-09N-05W; 434 barrels oil per day, 2221,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 17,720.

Stephens: Banner Oil & Gas LLC; Brown No. 10 Well; SE1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 of 11-03S-05W; 3 barrels oil per day; TD 1,186.

INTENT TO DRILL

Dewey: Crawley Petroleum Corp.; Virgie No. 1-26-35MHX Well; NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 26-18N-16W; TD 20,650.

Kingfisher: Ovintiv USA Inc.; Coffey 1507 No. 2H-27X Well; SW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 27-15N-07W; TD 19,062.

Ovintiv USA Inc.; Coffey 1507 No. 3H-27X Well; SW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 27-15N-07W; TD 19,137.

Lincoln: Montclair Energy LLC; Cowboy No. 1-1 Well; W1/2 W1/2 E1/2 NE1/4 of 01-15N-04E; TD 4,600.

Lincoln: Prairie Gas Co. of Oklahoma LLC; Ellerston No. 1-21 HP Bell; SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 17-15N-05E; TD 8,595.

McClain: Charter Oak Production Co. LLC; Amy Jo No. 1A-11-14-23XH Well; NE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 of 11-05N-01W; TD 21,750.

SOURCE Enverus