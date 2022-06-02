ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Succession plan for Manistee housing director updated once again

By Jeff Zide
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 3 days ago
Updates to the succession plan for the executive director for the City of Manistee Housing Commission were approved during its May 24...

U.S. 31 bridge in Manistee to undergo repairs again

MANISTEE — Starting Monday, repairs are scheduled to be made to the deck of the U.S. 31 bascule bridge by the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is expected to be finished by Tuesday, according to a news release from the agency.
MANISTEE, MI
Couple denied driveway permit seek help from county board

TRAVERSE CITY — Sandra and Justin Revnell own a 20-acre parcel of land in Long Lake Township where they’d like to build a home and hobby farm. One thing is stopping them — a 10- to 15-foot strip of land between their property and Bannister Road that is owned by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Isabella County tribe ready to review uncovered boarding school records

A U.S. Department of Interior report released on May 12 found records of both marked and unmarked graves at boarding schools around the country. Indigenous boarding schools operated around the U.S. to assimilate Indigenous people into white society against their will, said Saginaw-Chippewa Indian Tribe historian Marcella Hadden. She was...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
PHOTOS: New Spectrum Health clinic in Big Rapids breaks ground

BIG RAPIDS — Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on the new facility planned for Big Rapids next to Menards on 215th Avenue during a ceremony Thursday. Andrea Leslie, president of Spectrum Health Big Rapids and Reed City thanked those who gathered for the groundbreaking, saying she was grateful to be able to celebrate this new chapter of healthcare in Big Rapids.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Sleuthing in History-The Tatman House in Clare

Recently the Clare County Historical Society came into possession of two old undated photographs which appeared to have been taken in about the same general time frame. One photograph was of the Samuel E. Saul house which was located on E. Adams Road in Hatton Township, 1 and ½ miles East of Old-US 27. The house is no longer standing.
CLARE, MI
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
Politics
Housing
Michigan National Guard to expand Camp Grayling

The Michigan National Guard plans to expand Camp Grayling to over twice its current size. Camp Grayling is currently the largest National Guard training site in the country. Col. Scott Meyers says expanding the territory will allow for safely distanced multi-domain training in Land, Air, Sea, Cyber and Space warfare.
GRAYLING, MI
Which tick-borne illnesses are on the rise on Lake Michigan's coast

Those planning to spend time in the great outdoors this summer would be wise to take measures to keep safe from a disease-carrying arachnids gaining territory in Michigan. Both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Benzie-Leelnau District Health Department are warning visitors and residents to beware of ticks and the diseases they carry, which can be transmitted to humans though a bite.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Northern Michigan cannabis retailer launches 'canna-tourism' campaign

A family-owned cannabis retailer in northern Michigan launches a campaign promoting "cannabis tourism" for residents and visitors coming to the region for the "up north" experience. The company called Dunegrass Co. has six locations across northern Michigan in Big Rapids, Cadillac, Manistee, Beulah, Gaylord and Marquette. And it has designs...
GAYLORD, MI
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

