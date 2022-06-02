Succession plan for Manistee housing director updated once again

Those planning to spend time in the great outdoors this summer would be wise to take measures to keep safe from a disease-carrying arachnids gaining territory in Michigan. Both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Benzie-Leelnau District Health Department are warning visitors and residents to beware of ticks and the diseases they carry, which can be transmitted to humans though a bite.

BENZIE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO