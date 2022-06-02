ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemphill, TX

Mother of Murder Victim Involved in Police Chase in Texas

westcentralsbest.com
 3 days ago

KJAS in Jasper, TX, reports that 41-year old Darci Claire Bass was involved in a police pursuit that began in Hemphill, TX, and ended in the Toledo Town community where Bass reportedly tried to flee...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Man suspected of shooting homeowner, setting house on fire in Orange County is charged

A suspect is charged with shooting a homeowner and setting fire to home in Orange County. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Ray-Martin Thibodeaux, 39, has been booked into jail on one count of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Arson in connection with an incident Saturday on Highway 62 in which a homeowner was shot and a home set on fire.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Jasper, TX
City
Hemphill, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Jasper, TX
Crime & Safety
Hemphill, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Criminal Mischief#Violent Crime#Aggravated Assault
KLTV

1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - One person died, and several people were injured in two multiple-vehicle wrecks that occurred on Interstate 20 in Marshall early Sunday morning between mile markers 634 and 635. According to a press release, Marshall Fire/EMS personnel responded to the “chaotic scene” of the two wrecks that...
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

SPD investigating downtown shooting; nearby business owner speaks out

Member with the “Free Mom Hugs” organization, Raydra Hall, said Pride Month is necessary for everyone to be heard. Field Gay gives attendees the chance to participate in field day style games, eat great food from area vendors and strengthen connections in the community. Downtown business owner speaks...
SHREVEPORT, LA
kjas.com

Suspicious activity leads to recovery of stolen truck

The Jasper County Sheriff Department says what began as a call for suspicious activity turned into the recovery of a stolen truck and the arrest of a man. According to a statement issued late Friday afternoon, deputies were sent to the Buna Shell Station on Highway 96 where the clerk reported that the occupants of a Chevrolet 3500 work truck were trying repeatedly to purchase items, but their credit card was being declined.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
kjas.com

Driver injured in weekend crash in far south Newton County

Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Howie Wonders says one person was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont following a one-vehicle accident in far south Newton County. The crash occurred shortly before 8:00 Saturday evening on County Road 4213, also known as Indian Lake Road, in the Hartburg Community. According...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Three victims shot in downtown Shreveport parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three victims are hospitalized after being shot in downtown Shreveport early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 5:23 a.m. at the intersection of Travis Street and Spring Street. An altercation occurred where the male suspect shot multiple rounds in the open parking lot. The suspect who was arrested has been identified as Tydius Williams who used a .45 caliber according to Shreveport Police.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft. On June 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles, Louisiana reported that they are are looking for a suspect in connection with a break in and theft at a CVS store. According to police, in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 11, the suspect seen in the photo and video shattered the front door of CVS on Ryan Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The suspect entered the pharmacy and stole medications then fled the store on foot.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

3 arrested following police chase in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Three people were taken into custody following a high speed chase in Bossier City Thursday night. Bossier City Police said the pursuit began on Sligo Road because the suspects were wanted for carjacking. Two male suspects ran away on foot after crashing their car on Barksdale and Sunflower streets.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report June 2, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's office:. Alicia Maxine Edwards Kemp, age 38, of DeRidder, was arrested and charged with one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Bond was set at $7500.00. Kemp remains in the VPSO jail. Morgan D. Smith, age 32, of Leesville,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KLTV

City documents shed light on investigation into Nacogdoches police chief

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Recently obtained documents show former Nacogdoches Police Chief Jim Sevey was being investigated for personal use of city property. The Nacogdoches City Council came to a separation agreement with Sevey on May 17. As part of the agreement, the city is paying for Sevey’s salary and covering health insurance for he and his wife for six months.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KSLA

3 identified after car chase, manhunt in south Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt Thursday night in south Bossier City ended with the apprehension of three suspects, 2 males and a female, authorities said. Officials with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said there was a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a stolen Honda. A deputy spotted the car on Sligo Road and a chase began. The car eventually came to a stop in the opposite lane of travel on Barksdale Boulevard at Sunflower Road. Two men later identified as Jermaine Handy, 18, and Conswaveon Lane, 18, ran away. A women identified as Princess Williams, 41, was arrested at the car.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy