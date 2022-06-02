Mother of Murder Victim Involved in Police Chase in Texas

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft. On June 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles, Louisiana reported that they are are looking for a suspect in connection with a break in and theft at a CVS store. According to police, in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 11, the suspect seen in the photo and video shattered the front door of CVS on Ryan Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The suspect entered the pharmacy and stole medications then fled the store on foot.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO