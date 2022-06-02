ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sinai, NY

Mount Sinai wins over SWR in the Suffolk Class C final

By Editorials
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was all Mt. Sinai in the Suffolk Class C final where the No. 1 seeded Mustangs led by eight goals at the half over No. 2 seed Shoreham-Wading...

tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Mepham repeats as L.I. softball champs

Mepham repeated as Long Island Class A/Southeast Regional softball champions on Saturday, defeating East Islip, 8-3 at Moriches Athletic Complex behind a 3-for-4, 3-RBI performance from senior Hailey Guerrero and clutch pitching from sophomore Giselle DeLutri. The Pirates scored an unearned run in the top of the second inning and...
EAST ISLIP, NY
HuntingtonNow

Undefeated Whitman Heading for Long Island Flag Football Championship

When the champion Walt Whitman flag football team takes the field, two things are immediately apparent–their athleticism, and their camaraderie. Their talents have propelled the undefeated squad into the first-ever Long Island flag football championship against Nassau’s Bellmore-Merrick Saturday at the Jets practice field in New Jersey. They beat East Sachem 47-6 Wednesday to win the Suffolk County title.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
timesnewsexpress.com

2 sets of twins graduate with top honors on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. – Two sets of high-achieving twins have just been named valedictorian and salutatorian of their graduating classes. All four are 17, and live within two miles of each other, but have never met. One set of twins goes to Hicksville. The other, to Bethpage. As CBS2’s Jennifer...
HICKSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Mount Sinai, NY
City
Islip, NY
City
East Islip, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Sports
northforker.com

Dream Day: Exploring history and nature in the Three Village area

Taking in a sunset at West Meadow Beach. (Credit: Grant Parpan) 7 A.M. Start bright and early to build up an appetite on the trails at Avalon Nature Preserve (200 Harbor Road, Stony Brook), one of the best hiking spots on all of Long Island. This five-habitat preserve is accessible at no fee and boasts four interconnected trails and a pond scene ideal for a picnic later in the day.
TBR News Media

Nature Matters: Ospreys and Eagles

I vividly remember the first time I saw an Osprey (also called the Fish Hawk due to the fact their diet is, with very rare exception, entirely comprised of fish). As a ten-year-old, a friend and I were birding on the back side of Miller’s Pond in Smithtown, now a county park off of Maple Avenue, but at that time a private estate. We came along the edge of small stream that fed the pond, still hidden a little bit by a shrub thicket of stream-side sweet pepperbush. Peering across the stream we noticed a HUGE bird (isn’t everything bigger when you’re small?) perched on top of a dead tree with an orange object wriggling in its feet. Well, the object was a nice-sized carp, the feet were actually very sharp talons, and the big bird holding the carp was an Osprey.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TODAY.com

College lacrosse star dies unexpectedly at 19

A 19-year-old member of the University of Massachusetts Amherst men’s lacrosse team has died. Aidan Kaminska, a sophomore communications major, passed away “unexpectedly” on Memorial Day, according to an obituary, which did not include a cause of death. Kaminska was born in Stony Brook, New York, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hofstra University#Class C#Long Island#Swr#Mustangs#East Islip High School
Herald Community Newspapers

Oceanville moves on after 20 years

We had employees who were with us from the beginning, and you get to know their lives and their families' lives.”. It’s been a long and difficult journey for members of the Bevilacqua family, who owned Oceanville Mason Supply, on South Long Beach Road, for nearly 20 years. Even through tragedy, the family has endured, literally laying the groundwork for some of the best-known structures in Oceanside and Rockville Centre. Oceanville provided the bricks for the Madison Theatre and the first dormitory at Molloy College, and sand and salt for Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Syosset Resident Leads Healthy Initiative

Laura Simmons of Syosset has been leading Just Say Yes, a nutrition education program designed for low-income families that is based out of the Long Island Cares — Harry Chapin Food Bank. The program is designed to prevent obesity and prevent chronic disease by promoting the need to have fruits and vegetables on the plate. The program focuses on those struggling with food insecurity or low income.
SYOSSET, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of June 4 2022 - June 11, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, June 4, 2022 - Saturday, June 11, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
New York YIMBY

$47M Improvement Project at Hempstead Lake State Park Reaches New Milestone in Nassau County, Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by elected officials and leaders from several state agencies to celebrate the latest phase of completed improvements at Hempstead Lake State Park. Located in West Hempstead, Long Island, completed improvements include the creation of 4.75 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, along with a lakefront kayak launch and fishing pier.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Stony Brook beach closed to bathing

West Meadow Beach in Stony Brook is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The announcement was made in a press release from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services on June 1. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr....
STONY BROOK, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

CDC URGES RETURN TO MASK-WEARING INDOORS IN WESTCHESTER, SUFFOLK, NASSAU,PUTNAM,ORANGE, SULLIVAN COUNTIES.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. By John F. Bailey. June 5, 2022:. The Daily Voice (https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/nassau/news/covid-19-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-masks-indoors-in-these-16-ny-counties/834205/ reported this morning on its website that the Center for Disease Control has returned to recommending masks be worn indoors in the Mid-Hudson Counties of Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Molloy celebrates final graduation as a college

After two long years defined by the absence of in-person interactions, students at Rockville Centre’s Molloy College finally got to walk onto a graduation stage at the Nassau Coliseum on May 24. The school celebrated its 64th and final commencement as a college before changing its name to Molloy...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: Beach day in Jamesport

On a recent 90 degree day, South Jamesport Beach in Riverhead was dotted with late afternoon beachgoers. (Credit: Tara Smith) Temperatures hit 90 degrees early last week which means one thing and one thing only: let the summer beach days begin. Whether you prefer the gentle, majestic Peconic Bay or...
RIVERHEAD, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: June 2 to June 9, 2022

Join the Ward Melville Heritage Organization for a Secrets of Stony Brook Village Walking Tour today at 11:50 a.m. or 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the village. $10 per person. Make your reservations by calling 751-2244. Friday June 3. Three Village Farmers Market. The Three...
STONY BROOK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Neighbors Not Thrilled with Marist Students

Suddenly my neighborhood is quiet again. Hmmm. What’s different? I’ll tell you what’s different. Marist students have gone home for the summer. And there are no lines to get into house parties, no drunken kids loudly walking back to their dorms from the bars. I know that there are people reading this that think I’m a “Karen”, but they probably don’t live near a college.
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy