ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Man Arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Material, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drUBA_0fydX16C00

A Traverse City man was arrested for child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, according to Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Police say they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which caused them to start an investigation. As a result of the investigation, MSP was able to get a residential search warrant for 28-year-old Austin McKittrick’s house where they seized several electronic devices.

McKittrick was charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity for reproduction of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, according to MSP.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit also wants to remind parents that there are resources available to assist in keeping children safe online. You can find these resources either on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website or on the MSP ICAC Task Force’s website.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, please report it to the CyberTipLine by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Former Mt. Pleasant Director of Public Safety and Police Chief Marty Trombley Dies from Heart Failure

Former Mt. Pleasant Director of Public Safety and Police Chief Marty Trombley died from heart failure Friday. “Marty reshaped the culture of the Mt. Pleasant Division of Public Safety,” current Director of Public Safety and Police Chief Paul Lauria said. “Many of us were hired by Marty and were thereby fortunate to play an active role in this transformative period. He has positively influenced not only those of us that worked with him, but the law enforcement profession as a whole.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

Roscommon Sheriff’s Office Hosts Lynda Hogaboom Memorial Food Truck

The Roscommon Sheriff’s office hosted the Lynda Hogaboom Memorial Food Truck Thursday. The food truck and the partnership with the Roscommon County Food pantry doubled as a way to help the community as well as honoring Hogaboom, a member of the victim services unit who passed away last November. Hogaboom was an integral part of the community and the food pantry.
ROSCOMMON, MI
9&10 News

Roscommon County Fire and Rescue Crews Respond to Fire at Brook of Houghton Lake Assisted Living Community

Fire and rescue crews from all over Roscommon County responded to afire at the Brook of Houghton Lake Assisted Living Community around 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. They say smoke was first seen coming out of a wing in the center. They believed that the smoke was coming from the attic. Crews say they were able to contain the fire to that wing. They say everyone is accounted for and no one was hurt, but they did have to find somewhere else to stay for the night.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Reproduction#Computer#Violent Crime#Msp
9&10 News

Fire Crews Fighting Restaurant Fire On M-66

Multiple fire departments are fighting a fire at Crystal Fountain restaurant in Mecosta County. Police say the building is near the corner of M-66 and Monroe Road in Millbrook Township. M-66 is down to one lane. Police say to expect delays and to please slow down for fire crews.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9&10 News

Grand Traverse Pie Company’s Denise Busley Receives National Award

A Traverse City business owner received national recognition for her efforts in helping end child sex abuse. Denise Busley is the Co-Founder of the Grand Traverse Pie Company and a big supporter of the Traverse Bay Children Advocacy Center. Friday, she received the National Children’s Alliance Community Philanthropy & Leadership Award. She says she’s dedicated the last 12 years of her life for the advocacy for kids and calls it an amazing honor.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

New ‘Street STEM’ Trailer Has Students Lighting Up with Excitement

Brandon Beltz is a Career & Technical Education STEM Consultant for a new model of learning called Street STEM. “Teachers contact me and we kind of set up different experiences for them ranging from Legos, to robotics, to coding, to drones, laser cutting, CNC…We communicate with the teachers and figure out what they’re working on, and seeing how the STEM activities can fit into their curriculum and what they’re doing, says Beltz.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy