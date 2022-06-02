Traverse City Man Arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Material, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime

A Traverse City man was arrested for child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, according to Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Police say they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which caused them to start an investigation. As a result of the investigation, MSP was able to get a residential search warrant for 28-year-old Austin McKittrick’s house where they seized several electronic devices.

McKittrick was charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity for reproduction of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, according to MSP.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit also wants to remind parents that there are resources available to assist in keeping children safe online. You can find these resources either on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website or on the MSP ICAC Task Force’s website.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, please report it to the CyberTipLine by clicking here.