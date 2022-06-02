ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Rules Hot 100 Songwriters Chart, Kid Harpoon & Tyler Johnson Top Hot 100 Producers, Thanks to 'Harry's House'

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Harry Styles hits No. 1 on Billboard 's Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated June 4), while Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson tie atop Hot 100 Producers, thanks to their work on Styles' new album Harry's House .

The LP rockets in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 521,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album this year. It earns Styles his third No. 1 – and biggest week in terms of units – following 2019’s Fine Line and his 2017 self-titled set.

Styles leads Hot 100 Songwriters for the first time, thanks to all 13 Harry’s House cuts making the latest Billboard Hot 100; “As It Was” scores a fourth week at No. 1 and the other 12 songs debut. Styles co-wrote each song.

Here’s a recap:

Rank, Title (co-songwriters in addition to Styles)
No. 1, “As It Was” (Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson)
No. 4, “Late Night Talking” (Kid Harpoon)
No. 8, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson, Mitch Rowland)
No. 9, “Matilda” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson, Amy Allen)
No. 13, “Daylight” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson)
No. 14, “Little Freak” (Kid Harpoon)
No. 15, “Grapejuice” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson)
No. 21, “Satellite” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson)
No. 22, “Cinema” (Sammy Witte)
No. 24, “Daydreaming” (Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, Alex Weir, Louis Johnson, Quincy Jones, Tom Bahler, Valerie Johnson)
No. 25, “Keep Driving” (Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, Rowland)
No. 29, “Love of My Life” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson)
No. 30, “Boyfriends” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson, Tobias Jesso Jr.)

Notably, “Daydreaming” samples the Brothers Johnson’s 1978 track “Ain’t We Funkin’ Now,” hence its writing credits for Tom Bahler, Louis Johnson, Valerie Johnson, Quincy Jones and Alex Weir. “Funkin’ “reached No. 45 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Kid Harpoon (real name: Tom Hull) and Tyler Johnson rank at Nos. 2 and 3 on Hot 100 Songwriters, respectively .

Meanwhile, Kid Harpoon and Johnson tie at No. 1 on Hot 100 Producers, each leading for the first time, as the two solely co-produced 12 of the 13 tracks on Harry’s House . (They produced “Cinema” with Sammy Witte.)

Kid Harpoon ups his count to 21 Hot 100-charting hits (including six top 10s), with 19 recorded by Styles, including his No. 1s “Watermelon Sugar” and “As It Was.” Kid Harpoon also co-produced Shakira’s “Can’t Remember to Forget You,” featuring Rihanna (No. 15, 2014), and Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” (No. 18, 2020). “Remember” marked Kid Harpoon’s first entry on the chart as a producer.

Johnson also now boasts 21 Hot 100-charting hits (including seven top 10s), with 20 performed by Styles. His first production entry, Cam’s “Burning House,” hit No. 29 in 2016.

The weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100; plus, genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding “Hot”-named genre charts. As with Billboard ‘s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.

Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Post Malone, Polo G, Panic! At The Disco and More

Click here to read the full article. Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Post Malone gives us a Toothache for the summer, Polo G is back after a monster year, and Panic! At The Disco still has high hopes for their new material. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Post Malone, Twelve Carat Toothache  Post Malone possesses several qualities — effortless charm, singing and rapping dexterity, effective songwriting,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Cardi B Shares Cute New Photos of 9-Month-Old Baby Wave

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B is giving fans some updates on her youngest child, baby Wave. The rapper posted a series of new photos of her son to celebrate him turning nine months old. “Happy 9 months Wave!! My baby growing too fast on me,” she captioned the Instagram post on Saturday (June 4). In the sweet snapshots, Wave is seen rocking bling and showing off some curls. The images also capture the little one’s adorable eyes. Wave, who was born in September, is Cardi and Offset‘s second child together. Big sister Kulture, the couple’s first child together, is three years old. Offset is also the father to three other children from previous relationships. Cardi and Offset first shared Wave’s name and a glimpse at his face in April. Of the name choice, Cardi revealed it was Offset who came up with Wave: “I was sold!” she wrote on Twitter. “THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!” See the latest pictures of Wave on Cardi’s Instagram. More from BillboardSnoh Aalegra Delivers Spell-Binding Show at L.A.'s YouTube TheaterAlec John Such, Founding Member of Bon Jovi, Dies at 70Trouble, Atlanta Rapper, Dies at 34
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Every Song Ranked on Post Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ Album: Critic’s Picks

Click here to read the full article. Since releasing his blockbuster third album Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone swapped the Hollywood Hills for the more remote and peaceful Utah mountains. As a result of his move — and a two-year pandemic — the superstar has now emerged with his most pensive album yet, twelve carat toothache, released June 2 on Mercury / Republic Records. His fourth full-length features an array of guests from obvious picks, like Doja Cat, Gunna, The Kid LAROI and The Weeknd to a more surprising collaborator in Fleet Foxes — and the album operates in similar fashion. There are a...
MUSIC
Billboard

Mariah Carey Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Her ‘MTV Unplugged’ Performance: ‘I Truly Feel Blessed’

Click here to read the full article. 30 years ago on June 2, history was made. Mariah Carey‘s MTV Unplugged aired, which she filmed in a rumored attempt to silence naysayers who doubted her vocals on her 1990 self titled album and 1991’s Emotions, and questioned her ability to replicate it in the live setting. Carey got the last laugh, though: The EP for the singer’s Unplugged appearance sold 2.7 million records and was a catalyst for her superstardom. Now, Carey is reflecting on appearing on the show 30 years later. “Happy anniversary to my ‘MTV Unplugged’ show! Happy anniversary to that...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Elton John Assures Fans He’s in ‘Top Health’ After Wheelchair Picture

Click here to read the full article. Elton John is doing just fine. The singer took to Instagram on Friday (June 3) to assure his fans that he’s in “top health” after a tabloid report claimed he was “frail” alongside a picture of the rock legend being helped into a wheelchair at Leipzig Airport in Germany this week. In the pic, the 75-year-old singer was seen wearing a Gucci track suit and mask as he was transferred to a wheelchair while in Germany for two shows on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. “I want to thank all my fans for...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Halsey Sees the Resemblance to Millie Bobby Brown Too & Wants to Know When They’re ‘Gonna Play Sisters’

Click here to read the full article. If Halsey can’t have love, she wants power — and possibly the power of telekinesis? In a several tweets on Thursday (June 2), the 27-year-old singer-songwriter shared that they, too, see the artist’s resemblance to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown‘s sister in a future project and even shared a photo of what a Stranger Things Halsey cameo might look like. The “Without Me” singer first expressed desire to be cast alongside the 19-year-old actress in a future project, tweeting, “When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sisters in something this is getting...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Isaac Dunbar On the ‘Blessing and Curse’ Of Knowing Exactly What He Wants — And How to Get It

Click here to read the full article. Isaac Dunbar has always had a vision for himself, which has been both a blessing and a curse. “If you don’t know what you want, you don’t make anything,” the 19-year-old says with a shrug over Zoom from his Los Angeles bedroom. “But sometimes, I shoot myself in the leg because I can get very territorial over my work.” That vision led the alt-pop singer-songwriter to pen a coming-out anthem, “Makeup Drawer,” at the age of 14. Dunbar opted to wait on releasing the song — as well as a major-label record deal —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson’s Humor Is ‘Like, Fourth on My List’ of Favorite Things About Him

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is smitten in the latest episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, which premiered Thursday (June 2). At this point in the season, her relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is blossoming, and everyone from the show’s producers to Kim’s sisters want to know all the details. “You feel like you never have to be perfect at all times,” Kourtney says to Kim about her easygoing relationship with Davidson, and the Skims founder goes on to share a sweet story that proved just how low-key and thoughtful the 28-year-old New York native is. “I had...
CELEBRITIES
