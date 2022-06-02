ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

Hallettsville edges Coahoma 6-5 for Class 3A softball title

By Carson Field, Abilene Reporter-News
AUSTIN — Heading into the seventh and final inning of Thursday’s Class 3A state championship against Hallettsville, the Coahoma Bulldogettes were in a familiar position.

They trailed the Lady Brahmas 6-5, the same score at the beginning of the seventh on Wednesday, when Coahoma rallied to beat Franklin 14-10 in the semifinals.

This time, though, Coahoma couldn’t get it done.

The Bulldogettes went down in order as Hallettsville escaped with a 6-5 state title win. Coahoma finishes 33-5-1 overall.

“We gave it a heck of a ride,” Coahoma head coach Alexander Orosco said. “My heart breaks for them.”

Coahoma had offensive flashes early, but Hallettsville always had an answer.

The Bulldogettes took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when freshman Hannah Wells hit an RBI single. The Lady Brahmas answered in the bottom half, when Carson Jansky hit an RBI single of her own.

Coahoma plated two more in the top of the top of the third on a Wells sacrifice fly and an Avery Rodriguez single. But the Lady Brahmas responded again, scoring two runs on an infield error to tie it at 3-3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205b2X_0fydW9hH00

After that, Hallettsville’s offense kept going as Coahoma’s went dry. The Lady Brahmas combined for three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 6-3 lead.

Errors and wild pitches were costly for Coahoma during this stretch, as the Bulldogettes had three of each.

And after throwing 151 pitches in the semifinals, fatigue was apparent for Wells, who pitched the entire game for Coahoma.

“When you have a player like that, you develop a player-coach relationship,” Orosco said. “She was going to go until she said, ‘I can’t.’”

Despite that, Coahoma didn’t go away easily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEY0v_0fydW9hH00

With Shae Lang and Brynn Rodgers on second and third, respectively, Neveah Kerby got on with an error that drove in both runners. Hallettsvile’s infielders collided as the ball fell between them and the Bulldogettes cut the lead to one (6-5).

A batter later, Madison Rodgers belted a single to center field and Kerby prepared to round third and go home. But Orosco held up the stop sign and kept Kerby at third.

“I saw a clean field and a clean throw and a clean catch,” Orosco said. “Our girl was still a foot within the plate.”

Coahoma catcher Macie Jansky gunned Rodgers down stealing, ending the inning and crushing the Bulldogettes’ momentum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGL57_0fydW9hH00

Though Coahoma couldn’t bring Kerby across, Orosco said he doesn’t regret holding her at third.

“The rule of thumb is just don’t get the third out at home,” the coach said. “We did that, and it just didn’t work out.”

While Wells pitched a scoreless sixth, Coahoma’s offense couldn’t work any seventh-inning magic. Karleigh Burt, Wells and Rodriguez went down in order, ending the season.

Coahoma didn’t play a perfect game. But Orosco applauded his team’s effort, losing by just one run in the season’s final game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAwuK_0fydW9hH00

“Everybody says it goes by fast, and they weren’t lying,” Orosco said. “It’s a matter of plays. It’s hard to second guess and it’s hard to pinpoint, but overall, the battle that these girls displayed is phenomenal.”

Wells earned her second loss of the season, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and five walks. She was bested by Kaylie Olivarez of Hallettsville, who ends the season 17-1.

Offensively, Madison Rodgers went 2-for-3, while Wells had two RBIs. Olivarez had two hits for Hallettsville, while Carson Jansky drove in two runs and earned tournament MVP honors.

Hallettsville’s state title marks its first in program history. The Lady Brahmas finish the year 35-3 and on a 30-game winning streak.

“I don’t want to take anything from them: They won this game,” Orosco said. “They were sharp; they were crisp.”

As for Coahoma, the Bulldogettes were unable to win their second state title. This year marked the program’s sixth appearance at state and first state since 2008, and they’ll have to wait until 2023 to try and win it all.

The future is bright for Coahoma, as the program graduates only two players: Madison Rodgers and Maci Green.

Orosco says the Bulldogettes are just getting started.

“A lot of them are freshmen and sophomores,” Orosco said. “(Let's) regroup and make another run.”

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Hallettsville edges Coahoma 6-5 for Class 3A softball title

