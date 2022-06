Former President Donald Trump has surpassed Richard Nixon as the poster child of corruption, according to Watergate sleuths Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. The pair, famous for how they helped expose the Watergate scandal in the Nixon administration nearly 50 years ago, were again published by the Washington Post on Sunday, days ahead of when the House committee investigating the Capitol riot is scheduled to hold the first in a series of summer hearings, calling Trump the first "seditious" president.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 HOURS AGO