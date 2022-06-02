ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

New guardrails for Corridor H among construction projects awarded by WVDOH

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A project to replace guardrail along Corridor H in Hardy County is among 10 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The WVDOH also awarded a contract for a guardrail project on East River Mountain in Mercer County and several paving contracts.

Contracts awarded in May were:

  • Jim Construction Inc. was low bidder on a sidewalk project in Rupert, with a bid of $147,601. (Greenbrier County)
  • Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was low bidder on a guardrail project on East River Mountain, with a bid of $7,923,562.02. (Mercer County)
  • West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project between Barksdale and Sandstone, with a bid of $4,981,129.60. (Summers County)
  • Belt Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project in Romney, with a bid of $476,187.70. (Hampshire County)
  • Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was low bidder on a guardrail upgrade project on Corridor H, with a bid of $7,860,197.50. (Hardy County)
  • West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project between Holden and Fountain Place Mall, with a bid of $8,009,991.65. (Logan County)
  • BBR Drilling Company Inc. was low bidder on a pile wall slip repair project on Slate Road, with a bid of $149,076. (Wood County)
  • West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Highland Trace Road, with a bid of $982,975.30. (Greenbrier County)
  • Specialty Groups Inc. was low bidder on a lighting project in Institute, with a bid of $2,424,000. (Kanawha County)
  • Euro Paint LLC was low bidder on a cleaning and painting project on the Millesons Mill Bridge, with a bid of $457,777.50. (Hampshire County)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.

As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder with all proper documentation in place.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Beckley, WV
