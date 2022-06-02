3 arrested after shot fired at farm worker, police pursuit near Royal City

A group of farm workers are uninjured and three people are in jail after a shooting turned to a pursuit in southern Grant County Thursday morning. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the three individuals drove up to a farm work bus next to an agricultural field near Royal City and stole backpacks from the bus. As the suspects reportedly fled in their car at least one round was fired at a group of farm workers.

ROYAL CITY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO