Royal City, WA

3 arrested after shot fired at farm worker, police pursuit near Royal City

By Joe Utter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROYAL CITY — Three suspects reportedly involved in a shooting were taken into custody after a pursuit with law enforcement near Royal City. The Grant County Sheriff’s office says...

ifiberone.com

Suspect in burglary shot and killed Saturday by Wenatchee police

WENATCHEE — A suspect in a burglary was fatally shot by Wenatchee police Saturday afternoon. At about 3:45 p.m., Wenatchee police officers responded to the 400 block of Castle View Place for reports of a burglary in progress. The suspect reportedly fled on foot before police arrived at the scene.
WENATCHEE, WA
Wenatchee Police Officer Involved Shooting Death Under Investigation

A burglary suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting in Wenatchee Saturday afternoon. A release from a special investigative team looking into the shooting says police were sent to the 400 block of Castle View Place at 3:45 pm on a burglary call. The burglary suspect fled the scene,...
WENATCHEE, WA
Stolen Flatbed Truck Recovered in Wenatchee

The Chelan County Sheriff’s office recovered a stolen flatbed truck Friday, June 3rd. A 2007 Gray Chevrolet Silvarado flatbed truck was stolen from a Bainard Road address in Malaga Thursday evening June 2nd, at 5:18 p.m. It was located early Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. on Lindy Street in Wenatchee. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Robert Huddleston said the front license plate was removed, and the truck was easy to take. “The keys were in the truck at the time of theft,” he said. There is no current suspect information.
WENATCHEE, WA
Three Jailed After Allegedly Shooting at Farm Workers, Getting into Police Pursuit

A group of farm workers are uninjured and three people are in jail after a shooting turned to a pursuit in southern Grant County Thursday morning. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the three individuals drove up to a farm work bus next to an agricultural field near Royal City and stole backpacks from the bus. As the suspects reportedly fled in their car at least one round was fired at a group of farm workers.
ROYAL CITY, WA
Assault suspect runs into river, hits K9 before apprehended

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Several agencies worked together to apprehend an aggressive suspect who had gone into the river to evade police. Prosser Police Department suspected the man for felony assault when he fled. Benton County Fire and Benton County Sheriff's Office responded on their joint boat with K9 Sable.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Central Washington Man Sentenced After Drunk Driving Kills Four

YAKIMA - Leland James Finley, a 28-year-old man from Wapato, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and assault following a drunk driving incident that killed four people in 2019. Finley pleaded guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in November 2021 and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. on May 31, 2022.
WAPATO, WA
Wapato man convicted of killing 4 people while drunk driving

YAKIMA -- A federal judge has sentenced a Wapato man to 57 months in federal prison for the deaths of 4 people. Leland James Finley was charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault. According to court documents, on May 7, 2019, at a little after 4:00 a.m., law enforcement officers responded...
WAPATO, WA
Two 15-year-olds charged with burglary in illegal entry of Eastmont Junior High

WATERVILLE — Two expelled 15-year-olds are charged with burglary and related crimes for allegedly charging through Eastmont Junior High on Tuesday as part of a gang dispute. East Wenatchee police say one of the two males was armed with a brass-knuckle knife. The two defendants had both been previously expelled and ordered not to return; police say both are self-identified gang members.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
1 person injured after a motorcycle crash in Walla Walla (Walla Walla, WA)

On late Thursday, one person suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Walla Walla. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place on Isaacs Avenue. The early reports showed that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Isaacs Avenue toward division. The motorcycle did not have a working front headlight. At some point of time, a second vehicle going east on Isaacs Avenue turned north on Division Street and hit the motorcycle.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Grant County Man Arrested Outside Jail After Being Released

A Grant County man was returned back to jail on new charges this week after being allegedly released and immediately committing another crime just outside. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Eduardo Solares Rivera was able to unlock another inmate’s car using a key fob he gained access to. A release by the sheriff’s office stated another inmate, the owner of the vehicle, was storing the key fob in Solares’ Rivera’s property box.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Police investigating shooting near Alvarez Auto Sales

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on N. Cleveland St. near Alvarez Auto Sales around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Officers say multiple shots were fired in the area and they found two apartment buildings with bullet holes. KPD says there are no injuries reported...
KENNEWICK, WA
Central Washington Man Facing Murder Charges After Allegedly Running Over Fiancee

A Union Gap man was arraigned on second-degree murder charges Thursday in the death of his fiancée. Prosecutors also charged Christopher Lee Havins, 37, with unlawful imprisonment, hit-and-run causing death, reckless vehicular homicide and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence in connection with the death of Nicole Haggerty. Haggerty, 40, was killed...
UNION GAP, WA

