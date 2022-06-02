3 arrested after shot fired at farm worker, police pursuit near Royal City

WENATCHEE — A suspect in a burglary was fatally shot by Wenatchee police Saturday afternoon. At about 3:45 p.m., Wenatchee police officers responded to the 400 block of Castle View Place for reports of a burglary in progress. The suspect reportedly fled on foot before police arrived at the scene.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s office recovered a stolen flatbed truck Friday, June 3rd. A 2007 Gray Chevrolet Silvarado flatbed truck was stolen from a Bainard Road address in Malaga Thursday evening June 2nd, at 5:18 p.m. It was located early Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. on Lindy Street in Wenatchee. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Robert Huddleston said the front license plate was removed, and the truck was easy to take. “The keys were in the truck at the time of theft,” he said. There is no current suspect information.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) has released details of a rather unusual hit and run incident that happened Friday night. KPD says they were called to check on a driver who had appeared to be unconscious in a drive-thru near the 7500-block of West Clearwater Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on June 3rd.
A group of farm workers are uninjured and three people are in jail after a shooting turned to a pursuit in southern Grant County Thursday morning. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the three individuals drove up to a farm work bus next to an agricultural field near Royal City and stole backpacks from the bus. As the suspects reportedly fled in their car at least one round was fired at a group of farm workers.
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Several agencies worked together to apprehend an aggressive suspect who had gone into the river to evade police. Prosser Police Department suspected the man for felony assault when he fled. Benton County Fire and Benton County Sheriff's Office responded on their joint boat with K9 Sable.
YAKIMA - Leland James Finley, a 28-year-old man from Wapato, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and assault following a drunk driving incident that killed four people in 2019. Finley pleaded guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in November 2021 and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. on May 31, 2022.
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Social media can be a gift or a curse, as a 17-year-old documented gang member learned when he was arrested for posting a video with a firearm he couldn’t legally own. According to an online alert from the Moses Lake Police Department, the Street...
WATERVILLE — Two expelled 15-year-olds are charged with burglary and related crimes for allegedly charging through Eastmont Junior High on Tuesday as part of a gang dispute. East Wenatchee police say one of the two males was armed with a brass-knuckle knife. The two defendants had both been previously expelled and ordered not to return; police say both are self-identified gang members.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two Kennewick apartment buildings were struck by gunfire late Wednesday night (June 1). Kennewick Police responded to a weapons complaint in the 1000 block of N. Cleveland Street around 11 p.m. Gunshots were heard in the area and two apartment building sustained damage. Police say no...
A man out on bail for a burglary charge is back in jail on two new burglary charges in Soap Lake. Officers arrested 26-year-old Jakkob McCallin after they say he was identified by one of the victims of the new burglaries as walking along the side of a highway. Police...
On late Thursday, one person suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Walla Walla. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place on Isaacs Avenue. The early reports showed that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Isaacs Avenue toward division. The motorcycle did not have a working front headlight. At some point of time, a second vehicle going east on Isaacs Avenue turned north on Division Street and hit the motorcycle.
A Grant County man was returned back to jail on new charges this week after being allegedly released and immediately committing another crime just outside. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Eduardo Solares Rivera was able to unlock another inmate’s car using a key fob he gained access to. A release by the sheriff’s office stated another inmate, the owner of the vehicle, was storing the key fob in Solares’ Rivera’s property box.
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Three unidentified suspects remain at large following an armed home invasion that forced a nearby school into lockdown and sent one woman to the hospital on Thursday morning. According to a press release issued by the Walla Walla Police Department, authorities were alerted to the...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Five days after he allegedly raped a woman who he met online, a 26-year-old man was arrested at his Tri-Cities residence where police recovered incriminating evidence of the vile assault. According to the Kennewick Police Department, a female victim met with a man who she first...
A Union Gap man was arraigned on second-degree murder charges Thursday in the death of his fiancée. Prosecutors also charged Christopher Lee Havins, 37, with unlawful imprisonment, hit-and-run causing death, reckless vehicular homicide and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence in connection with the death of Nicole Haggerty. Haggerty, 40, was killed...
