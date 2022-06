One hot afternoon, my editor (the late, great nature writer and historian Barbara McRae) sent me on a hike to find a rare flower—Stewartia, a cool-air-loving plant in the same family (the tea family) as camellias. Native to the South, Stewartia species known as “mountain camellia” and “silky camellia” bloom in summer. Right around the Fourth of July, I tagged along with a naturalist who knew just where to look and stood in reverence when I saw the flower’s purple center surrounded by tender white petals unfurled in the shade.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO