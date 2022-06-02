ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brett Favre to play in Donald Driver's Charity Softball Game

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brett Favre will play in Wisconsin again. Not football, but...

cbs58.com

Comments / 3

WBAY Green Bay

Day 1 of WIAA State Track and Field

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - Local winners are as listed below from the first day of the WIAA State Track and Field Meet. For full results, please see the tournament page. D1 boys shot put 1st place: Hortonville’s Ben Smith. D1 girls pole vault 2nd place: West De Pere’s...
LA CROSSE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Area teams punch tickets to state softball tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A total of seven area softball teams punched their tickets to the WIAA State Softball Tournament in Madison. Two of them coming from the FVA after four valley teams squared off in Thursday’s sectional finals. The defending division one champion Kaukauna Ghosts fell behind...
wtaq.com

State softball field set

The WIAA Girls State Softball Championships are set with teams capturing sectional titles on Thursday. In Division 1, Kaukauna will return to state after a 5-1 victory over Hortonville. Oshkosh West also advances to Madison with a 4-3 victory over FVA rival Neenah. In Division 1, Freedom shaded Winneconne 1-0 and New London rolled past Altoona 11-1. Wautoma beat Amherst 2-1 and New Holstein shut out Racine Lutheran 7-0 to advance to the Division 3 semifinals. In Division 4, Iola-Scandanavia advances with a 6-5 win over Random Lake and Horicon defeated Boscobel 3-2. Sevastopol came up a game short as they fell to Edgar 11-0 in a Division 5 sectional final.
KAUKAUNA, WI
CBS 58

American Family Field hosts tailgate for Lou Gehrig Day

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Major League Baseball celebrated Lou Gehrig Day today, on June 2. It is the second year the league has honored the legendary Yankees first baseman -- who died of ALS on this day in 1941. Ahead of tonight's Brewers game, ALS advocates in the Milwaukee area...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

List of players for annual American Family Insurance Championship announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The field for the American Family Insurance Championship, set to begin June 10, was announced Friday. The highlights of those competing this year include tournament host Steve Stricker and two-time defending champion Jerry Kelly, among a large array of U.S. and international golf legends. Nate Pokrass,...
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Fans wait hours to get front row at Jason Derulo concert

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)- Jason Derulo performed at Titletown on Saturday night and he sure wasn’t Ridin’ Solo, thousands of people were out there jamming with him. Some of them had been in Titletown all day waiting on the curb on Ridge Road so they could have the best chance to get front row at the […]
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs travels to MJ’s in Hortonville

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – If the motor’s humming and the guitar’s strumming, then it must be Wheel Wednesdays at MJ’s Supper Club. Nestled on a picturesque spot along highway MM in Hortonville, this supper club serves up a mountain of your favorites but also started a liver and onions special at the request of the uncle of head chef Isaac Solbert.
HORTONVILLE, WI
CBS 58

Saturday night 4 people shot at separate 3 incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Throughout Milwaukee, on Sat., June 4, four people were shot during three separate incidents in Milwaukee. At around 7:05 p.m. a 41-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by gunfire near 26th and Mineral Streets. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Two...
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Steinbrinck Leaving WLUK Fox 11: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Justin Steinbrinck has been covering the weather in Wisconsin for almost two decades, most of it spent in the Green Bay area. Now, this weatherman is ready to say goodbye to the weather metrics. Justin Steinbrinck announced he is leaving WLUK-TV after six years. Naturally, Fox 11 viewers have questions about his departure. They want to know where Justin Steinbrinck is going and if he is leaving the city. Fortunately, the meteorologist had answers for his viewers.
CBS 58

Don Smiley to step down as Summerfest chief at end of 2023

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) announced Friday, June 3, Don Smiley, chief executive officer, will remain in the role through December 2023. "I can't believe that next year it'll be 20 years, I mean that's really hard to wrap my head around that," Smiley told CBS 58.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shrekfest is coming to Milwaukee's Humboldt Park Sept. 3

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Head on over -- or should we say "orgre" -- to Humboldt Park on Sept. 3 to celebrate all things "Shrek." A festival called "Shrekfest" is taking place from 3-9 p.m. in the park. The event -- put on by 3GI -- celebrates self-love and counterculture,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Gesture of Kindness: Community responds for Milwaukee boy's 10th birthday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kind strangers from Milwaukee and beyond are showering 10-year-old Andrew Schmidt with love by sending birthday cards with positive messages and toys after no one showed up to his birthday party. It all started when Andrew's dad, Aaron Sippel, posted a status on a Facebook page...
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes clear on I-43 in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are clear on I-43 southbound in Green Bay after an incident caused traffic to slow down for about 45 minutes. According to officials, I-43 southbound in Green Bay is back open. All the lanes are reportedly cleared. The incident was cleared around 9:15 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI

