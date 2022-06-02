Brett Favre to play in Donald Driver's Charity Softball Game

The WIAA Girls State Softball Championships are set with teams capturing sectional titles on Thursday. In Division 1, Kaukauna will return to state after a 5-1 victory over Hortonville. Oshkosh West also advances to Madison with a 4-3 victory over FVA rival Neenah. In Division 1, Freedom shaded Winneconne 1-0 and New London rolled past Altoona 11-1. Wautoma beat Amherst 2-1 and New Holstein shut out Racine Lutheran 7-0 to advance to the Division 3 semifinals. In Division 4, Iola-Scandanavia advances with a 6-5 win over Random Lake and Horicon defeated Boscobel 3-2. Sevastopol came up a game short as they fell to Edgar 11-0 in a Division 5 sectional final.
