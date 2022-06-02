ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former volunteer bible teacher in Colorado Springs arrested for sexual assault on a child

 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says a former volunteer bible teacher has been arrested for sexual assault on a child.

According to police, the CSPD Crimes Against Children Unit initiated the investigation into a report of a sexual assault on a child that happened between 2015 and 2017.

During that investigation, CSPD says detectives found a second juvenile victim of sexual abuse. Police say those assaults occurred between 2008 and 2010.

On April 13, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for 63-year-old Carlton Ranquist for two counts of Sexual Assault on a Child by one in a Position of Trust and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

According to CSPD, around 2013, Ranquist was living in Colorado Springs and had volunteered as a Bible Study teacher at Colorado Springs Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Colorado Springs.

According to police, Ranquist was arrested and taken into custody on April 20, 2022, by the Somerset County Sheriff's Office in St. Albans, Maine, where he was living.

He was eventually extradited to Colorado Springs and is currently in custody at the El Paso County Jail.

CSPD Special Victims detectives are actively seeking additional information and potential, unreported incidences involving the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

