Tennessee baseball released concepts for the upcoming Lindsey Nelson Stadium renovations Friday morning ahead of the start of the Knoxville Regional. The 2022 Knoxville Regional marks the second straight season that postseason baseball has come to Lindsey Nelson Stadium. If the Vols get past Campbell Saturday night and can take one of two games in the championship round, Tennessee will host a Super Regional next weekend. The event would be the fourth postseason tournament at the old and warn down Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the past two seasons as Tony Vitello’s resurgent Volunteer program shows no signs of slowing down.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO