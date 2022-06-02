ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Watch PlayStation's PSVR2-themed State of Play here at 6PM ET

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's almost time to tune into what could be one of Sony's most important streaming events this year. The company is airing its PlayStation VR2-focused State of Play event...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news. Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Free Online

Cast: Jason Momoa Amber Heard Nicole Kidman Patrick Wilson Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Aquaman...
TV & VIDEOS
SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Play#Video Game
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Deadpool 3’ Writers Give Update on Working With Disney for New Film: “Deadpool Is Gonna Be Deadpool”

The writers of the next Deadpool sequel are confident that the franchise will remain as irreverent as ever. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have writing credits on the first two Deadpool films and are working on Deadpool 3 for director Shawn Levy, told Den of Geek that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not change the overall feel that fans loved about the previous movies. The upcoming film will be the first since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which released Deadpool (2016) and its 2018 sequel.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoseph Kosinski Says Marvel, 'Star Wars' Influenced Fate of 'Tron: Legacy'...
MOVIES
Engadget

TikTok launches a $5 subscription comedy series

TikTok is joining forces with Pearpop to launch a comedy docuseries hosted by creator Jericho Mencke, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's cost $5 for all eight episodes, each 30 minutes long, with the first two running for free for all TikTok users. Called Finding Jericho, the series will feature...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AOL Corp

TVLine Items: Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+, Percy Adds Five and More

The latest Marvel blockbuster is coming soon to your TV: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, June 22, the streamer has revealed. The movie’s stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, announced the news in a video shared by Disney+’s official Twitter...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Titles For June Officially Confirmed By Sony

June’s free monthly PlayStation Plus games have been officially confirmed by Sony, and there’s no doubt that they’re going to cause some division amongst subscribers. Not that that’s anything new, of course. This follows an unofficial leak from a few days ago, which has proven to...
FIFA
CNET

'Doctor Strange 2' on Disney Plus: When Is the Marvel Sequel Available?

The wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to hit Disney Plus is nearly over. It was announced on Thursday that the Doctor Strange sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will be available on Disney Plus on June 22. And no, you won't have to pay an extra fee on top of your Disney Plus subscription to watch it.
MOVIES
PC Gamer

Marvel's Midnight Suns leak reveals Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and a release date

The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
COMICS
The Verge

Netflix is finally taking a page from the rest of Hollywood

In Q1 of 2022, it finally happened: Netflix had a bad quarter. It lost over 200,000 subscribers and acknowledged that newer competitors like Disney Plus and HBO Max were effectively putting an end to how the company had been doing business for nearly a decade. Now, Netflix is steering away from the frenetic release pace and midsized films that made it a near-critical darling with a new plan to make “bigger movies” at a less “gluttonous pace” according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for June 2022 Announced

Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The 13 Best Games on PS5 Right Now

When the PlayStation 5 launched in 2019, it started out with a modest games library. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls are great, but not self-contained killer apps unto themselves. A year and a half later, the PS5 has an impressive catalog of titles. Many are worth going out of your way to play.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra Cases for 2022

The Galaxy S22 lineup is one of Samsung's bestsellers this year. If you're buying the new Galaxy S22, you'll have three different sizes to choose from. So the case you end up buying will depend on which model you pick. For example, the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone has a 6.8-inch screen and is the heftiest model. I think the best case for a smartphone that size is one that has an integrated kickstand, so you can prop it up every once in a while.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

New Call Of Duty Trailer Has Everyone Questioning Reality

Last week, "Call of Duty" fans got the news they'd been waiting for when Infinity Ward officially announced the impending release date of "Modern Warfare 2." Though some gamers are still skeptical of whether or not the new iteration can recapture the excitement of the original "MW2," the presence of fan favorite characters like Ghost and Soap has still piqued the interest of longtime fans. Now, a new teaser trailer for the upcoming game has dropped, and the visuals contained therein are seriously shocking some fans.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Google Updates Android Messaging, Accessibility Features and More

Google unveiled an update for Android users on Thursday, filled with new messaging and accessibility features. All Gboard users who type in English-US will now be able to turn their words into text stickers. This feature was previously available on Pixel phones, but now other Android users will be able to send custom text stickers to their friends and family.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy