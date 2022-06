The Quest is Coming to Normal, Illinois During the Bloomington Gold Corvette Show. This Friday during the Bloomington Gold Corvette show in Normal, Illinois, at the local theater, people who haven’t seen the film The Quest will have the opportunity to see it. The 90-minute movie is not rated. In 1960, the first Corvettes appeared at Le Mans. The Quest, tells the story of a 1960 Le Mans class-winning #3 Corvette. It features the beginnings of Corvette Racing at the famous Le Mans 24 Hour Endurance Race in France. The film recollects the events of that race and what happened to both Corvettes and their drivers.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO