The ballot questions about Thomaston Green have confused many and created doubt in the minds of some. Be assured that the “Green” is NOT in danger of being developed and lost to public enjoyment. The open space to the south of the entry road into the former State Prison site will be preserved and never developed. In addition, the access to that site will forever offer a tree-lined gateway into the property, connecting to Route 1. Thomaston has many parks and open spaces protected from development.

THOMASTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO