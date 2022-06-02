Erling Haaland Scores First Goal Since Leaving Dortmund As Norway Beat Serbia

Haaland scored the 16th goal of his senior international career as Norway began their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia.

Erling Haaland scored the 16th goal of his senior international career as Norway began their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia on Thursday.

It was the 21-year-old's first goal since leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the Bundesliga season.

He signed an agreement with Manchester City last month and will be officially unveiled on July 1.

Haaland nailed a close-range volley from a Marcus Holmgren Pedersen cross to give Norway the lead in the 26th minute at Belgrade's Stadion Rajko Mitic.

Erling Haaland pictured scoring for Norway against Serbia in their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League opener IMAGO/Bildbyran/Vegard Grott

Haaland's opener came moments after he had squandered a golden chance to score.

He latched onto a Mohamed Elyounoussi flick-on but blazed high and wide from 10 yards.

That miss did not prove costly though.

Serbia are the 10th nation Haaland has scored against - after Austria, Northern Ireland, Romania, Luxembourg, Holland, Latvia, Gibraltar, Slovakia and Armenia.

Next up for Haaland and Norway is an away game against Sweden on Sunday.