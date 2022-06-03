ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York poised to raise age for semiautomatic rifles

By Marina Villeneuve Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0saE3I_0fydSl6M00

New York's legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.

The bill raising the age limit is the most significant part of a package of gun control measures announced earlier this week by Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Other new legislation will restrict civilian purchases of bullet-resistant armor, which was worn by the killer in Buffalo, and require new guns to be equipped with microstamping technology that can help law enforcement investigators trace bullets to particular firearms.

The age limit bill passed the Senate along party lines, 43-20, and in the Assembly 102-47, and will now head to Hochul's desk for her signature.

New York already requires people to be 21 to possess a handgun. Younger people would still be allowed to have other types of rifles and shotguns under the new law, but would be unable to buy the type of fast-firing rifles used by the 18-year-old gunmen in the mass shootings in Buffalo and at a Texas elementary school.

Besides raising the legal purchase age to 21, the bill would also require anyone buying a semi-automatic rifle to get a license — something now only required for handguns.

Many Republicans opposed the new gun limitations, arguing they would inconvenience law-abiding firearms owners and could be easily circumvented by people determined to get weapons.

Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Bronx Democrat, said he had no problem putting up obstacles.

“It is meant to be a hassle to those folks who might want to get their hands quickly on something with which they could mass murder people," he said.

The age limit change would largely impact areas outside New York City, which already requires permits to possess, carry and purchase any type of firearm and prohibits most applicants under 21.

New York would join a handful of states — including Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and Washington - that require buyers to be at least 21 instead of 18 to purchase some types of long guns. Similar legislation has been proposed in Utah.

Legal fights over the legislation are expected. New York's law limiting who can get a handgun license is already the subject of a lawsuit now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

California's attempt to raise the legal buying age for semi-automatic weapons has also been challenged.

On May 11, a U.S. appeals court panel in northern California ruled 2-1 that the state’s ban on the sale of semi-automatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. The two judges who ruled in the majority were part of Republican President Donald Trump’s wave of conservative-approved nominees that reshaped the famously liberal court.

The National Rifle Association is also challenging Florida's ban on the sale of rifles and other firearms to adults under age 21, which was passed in the wake of a 2018 shooting that killed 17 students and staff at a high school in Parkland.

Semi-automatic rifles automatically load each bullet after firing, although firing requires pulling the trigger for each round. That makes it possible for mass murderers to kill more people in a short amount of time.

Previously, people as young as 16 could possess long guns like rifles and shotguns without a license in New York, although they had to be 18 to buy one from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Sen. Alexis Weik, a Republican of Long Island, pointed out that an 18 year old could still travel to another state and buy a semi-automatic rifle.

Sen. Kevin Thomas, a Long Island Democrat and one of the bill’s sponsors, replied, “Are you advocating for federal gun control? Because that what’s needed.”

New York lawmakers were also passing legislation expanding the list of people who can apply for an extreme risk protection order, a court order that can temporarily prohibit someone from purchasing or possessing a firearm if they are believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

“Even as we take action to protect New Yorkers, we recognize that this is a nationwide problem. I once again urge Congress to seize this moment and pass meaningful gun violence prevention measures. We have no time to waste,” Hochul said in a statement.

Comments / 10

Related
Western Queens Gazette

Stop & Shop To Close In Early January

The final curtain will fall on a Stop & Shop Supermarket, on 48th Street near Northern Boulevard in January 2023, a spokesperson for the chain said. Workers at the supermarket at 34-51 48th Street in Long Island City told the Queens Gazette they were recently notified that the store will be closing on January 5th and were advised that jobs would be available for them at other Stop & Shop locations.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Florida, NY
State
Utah State
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
State
Hawaii State
People

3 Dead After Late Night Shooting Involving Multiple Gunmen on Philadelphia's South Street: Police

A mass shooting rocked Philadelphia on Saturday night in one of the city's popular nightlife destinations, leaving at least three dead and 11 injured, officials said. Philadelphia Police responded around midnight local time to reports of multiple shooters on 400 South Street, where surveillance footage caught one suspect firing multiple shots. Other suspects opened fire on the 500 block of Leithgow Street, hitting nearby homes, authorities said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bear Struck, Killed On Route 208

A motorist escaped injury when her sedan struck and killed a small black bear on Route 208, authorities said. The 30-year-old Haskell resident was headed north by herself on the highway when her 2016 Subaru WRX hit the bear between Ewing and Summit avenues in Franklin Lakes around 11 p.m. Friday, Capt. Mark McCombs said.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Daily Voice

Meth, Cocaine Seized In Bust Of Major Drug Ring Perpetuated At NJ Hotels: Police

Methamphetamine. Cocaine. Xanax. Adderall. Percocet. Viagra. Clonazapm. Ecstasy. Psilocybin Mushrooms. Oxycodone. Those were the drugs seized from a Hudson County duo accused of producing some and selling others across hotels in Hudson County, authorities in Secaucus announced. An investigation into Richard Rivera and Christopher Healey began in March 2022, as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Legislature#Guns#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic#Senate#Assembly#Republicans
WTNH

Two Chip’s restaurant locations closing immediately

Southington, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Chip’s restaurant franchise locations are closing their doors effective immediately as of Friday. The Southington and Wethersfield locations will remain closed until further notice. Dina Bajko, the owner of the Chip’s restaurant’s Orange and Fairfield locations released the following statement: “Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
ABC News

ABC News

681K+
Followers
157K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy