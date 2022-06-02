ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Harvest Intermediate has successful first year

By By Mark Berglund
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o85WY_0fydSkDd00

The first year of a new school and a new school building has proven to be successful for the DeForest Area School District.

The district opened the Harvest Intermediate School this year for grades for fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students. The concept brought fourth grade students out of the three district elementary schools and paired them with the fifth and sixth grades who attended DeForest Area Middle School in the past.

The new concept is housed in a new school building, located off North Towne Road near Windsor Elementary School. The building design was recently recognized with a Daily Reporter’s Top Projects Award.

“It’s like building a house. You have to live in it a while to realize the things you need,” Harvest Intermediate School Principal Roy Bernards said.

Bernards describes the facility as a large building with many smaller communities operating throughout it. He said the first challenge this year was figuring out systems for smooth operation. “How do you get 300 students to lunch or recess smoothly?” Bernards said. “It puts different strains and pressure on the staff. The kids are resilient. They handled it well. Overall, I’d say we are happy with how things went.”

Bernards said the staff try to live by the principle of meeting the kids where they are at in life’s journey. There are no bells to signal classroom changes and two-person teams of teachers means those small communities can focus on building good relationships.

Bernards was principal at next door Windsor Elementary School when Harvest was being designed and the elementary school was expanded. He served on the visioning team for the new school. The blueprints still sit under his big window.

“We tried to focus on how it is going to service the kids the best,” Bernards said. He said meetings with building planners were very collaborative. “The architect knew I’d always have lots of questions.”

Bernards said one of the keys was figuring out what programs are needed for a successful educational experience and then designing the building to fit those needs.

Harvest has 900 students and WES adds 500 to the campus area. One of the lessons learned this year will result in a later 7:55 a.m. start time at Harvest to ease traffic congestion in the area. A switch a trimester teaching schedule is another change planned for 2022-23.

The new intermediate school concept means fourth grade is now the year when kids go from neighborhoods to one large DeForest area school. Bernards said students and staff made it successful.

“Fourth graders are great,” he said. “Kids handle transition better than we give them credit for. They don’t do it alone. They are surrounded by adults who care for them.”

The classroom model looks closer to the elementary school experience than the bell routine of middle and high school.

“I tell parents, if you get here I promise we will take care of them,” Bernards said.

In the building’s design, four classrooms create a community and they share a collaborative space called a family room. Each two classroom combination has small group work spaces. Bernards said common preparation time helps share the space effectively.

“It’s a balance between the tried and true and technology,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

High schoolers who are homeless overcome obstacles to get to graduation

BELOIT, Wis. — Graduation is an achievement for any high schooler. However, some faced many more obstacles to cross that stage. “I’m very excited,” said Marissa Dwyer, with a big smile across her face. Technically she’s an early graduate of Beloit Learning Academy. However, Saturday is the...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Verona Hometown Days festival underway

VERONA, Wis. — The Hometown Days Festival is now underway in Verona. Like many other events, the festival saw changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including being canceled in 2020 and moved to the fall in 2021. This year, it’s back to its regular form. The event features carnival...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Curd Fest announces its return to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attempt to ‘cheese’ the day with the return of Curd Fest!. This delicious festival celebrating the cheese curd will return to Madison’s Breese Stevens Field on July 23 from 4-8 p.m. The event is free admission. It features fried cheese curds, fresh cheese...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Deforest, WI
Deforest, WI
Education
nbc15.com

Local athletes compete at WIAA State Track & Field Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - South central Wisconsin is well represented with dozens of local athletes competing this weekend at the WIAA State Track and Field Championship in La Crosse. Friday morning started off with Division 1 heats and finals. In the first race of the day, the 4x800, the Fort...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Traffic Congestion#Daily Reporter
WISN

Waukesha County dog rescue needs volunteers

HARTLAND, Wis. — With the workforce shortage hitting many businesses. it makes sense that places that rely on volunteers would also be facing challenges. A call for help went out this week on social media from a Hartland-based dog rescue. The founder says the number of volunteers limits how...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Wisconsin Cannabis Expo returns after brief hiatus due to pandemic

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Cannabis Expo made a triumphant return to downtown Milwaukee, Saturday. The one-day event at the Wisconsin Center featured more than 90 vendors -- including growers, dispensaries and testers. "We are trying to educate and give people real information," says Louis Fortis, editor and publisher of...
whby.com

Kiel parent speaks out after Title IX probe ends

(KIEL, WI) — A parent of one of three Kiel 8th graders at the center of a Title IX investigation of alleged sexual harassment speaks out on the school district’s decision to end the investigation. School district officials announced late Thursday that the matter is now closed. The...
KIEL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wearegreenbay.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs travels to MJ’s in Hortonville

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – If the motor’s humming and the guitar’s strumming, then it must be Wheel Wednesdays at MJ’s Supper Club. Nestled on a picturesque spot along highway MM in Hortonville, this supper club serves up a mountain of your favorites but also started a liver and onions special at the request of the uncle of head chef Isaac Solbert.
HORTONVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

List of players for annual American Family Insurance Championship announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The field for the American Family Insurance Championship, set to begin June 10, was announced Friday. The highlights of those competing this year include tournament host Steve Stricker and two-time defending champion Jerry Kelly, among a large array of U.S. and international golf legends. Nate Pokrass,...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Dane County Board passes resolution to investigate zoo conditions

At its first in-person meeting in two years, the Dane County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Thursday evening to conduct an independent investigation into the work environment at the county-owned zoo. After supporting the idea in executive committee, the full board voted 25-7 for an independent investigation following allegations...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Stolen Memorial Union Terrace chair snitch to be banned from all neighborhood barbecues, sources of joy

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. There are just four types of people that should not be tolerated in the University of Wisconsin-Madison community — racists, homophobes, misogynists and those who snitch on people for stealing chairs from Memorial Union Terrace.
MADISON, WI
DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest, WI
6
Followers
7
Post
132
Views
ABOUT

DeForest Times-Tribune has been serving the DeForest community and surrounding communities since 1894. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at www.deforesttimes.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/deforest_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy