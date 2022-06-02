Harvest Intermediate has successful first year

The first year of a new school and a new school building has proven to be successful for the DeForest Area School District.

The district opened the Harvest Intermediate School this year for grades for fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students. The concept brought fourth grade students out of the three district elementary schools and paired them with the fifth and sixth grades who attended DeForest Area Middle School in the past.

The new concept is housed in a new school building, located off North Towne Road near Windsor Elementary School. The building design was recently recognized with a Daily Reporter’s Top Projects Award.

“It’s like building a house. You have to live in it a while to realize the things you need,” Harvest Intermediate School Principal Roy Bernards said.

Bernards describes the facility as a large building with many smaller communities operating throughout it. He said the first challenge this year was figuring out systems for smooth operation. “How do you get 300 students to lunch or recess smoothly?” Bernards said. “It puts different strains and pressure on the staff. The kids are resilient. They handled it well. Overall, I’d say we are happy with how things went.”

Bernards said the staff try to live by the principle of meeting the kids where they are at in life’s journey. There are no bells to signal classroom changes and two-person teams of teachers means those small communities can focus on building good relationships.

Bernards was principal at next door Windsor Elementary School when Harvest was being designed and the elementary school was expanded. He served on the visioning team for the new school. The blueprints still sit under his big window.

“We tried to focus on how it is going to service the kids the best,” Bernards said. He said meetings with building planners were very collaborative. “The architect knew I’d always have lots of questions.”

Bernards said one of the keys was figuring out what programs are needed for a successful educational experience and then designing the building to fit those needs.

Harvest has 900 students and WES adds 500 to the campus area. One of the lessons learned this year will result in a later 7:55 a.m. start time at Harvest to ease traffic congestion in the area. A switch a trimester teaching schedule is another change planned for 2022-23.

The new intermediate school concept means fourth grade is now the year when kids go from neighborhoods to one large DeForest area school. Bernards said students and staff made it successful.

“Fourth graders are great,” he said. “Kids handle transition better than we give them credit for. They don’t do it alone. They are surrounded by adults who care for them.”

The classroom model looks closer to the elementary school experience than the bell routine of middle and high school.

“I tell parents, if you get here I promise we will take care of them,” Bernards said.

In the building’s design, four classrooms create a community and they share a collaborative space called a family room. Each two classroom combination has small group work spaces. Bernards said common preparation time helps share the space effectively.

“It’s a balance between the tried and true and technology,” he said.