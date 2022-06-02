ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Why the Celtics should be the favorites to win it all, plus best bets for Thursday

By Tom Fornelli
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Finals start tonight, and while that's exciting news and I'm looking forward to watching, there's always one aspect of the Finals that annoys me to no end. The way the NBA schedules it. Game 1 is tonight, but we'll have to wait until Sunday for Game 2....

NBC Sports

Tatum's message to Celtics before fourth-quarter comeback

Boston Celtics fans have to be feeling pretty good after Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Not only did the Celtics steal home-court advantage from the Warriors with a 120-108 win that featured a 40-16 run in the fourth quarter, but they did it without their best player scoring a single point in the final 12 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Celtics star Cedric Maxwell takes shot at Lakers great James Worthy

The Boston Celtics’ current NBA Finals series is apparently a referendum on their most bitter basketball rivalry as well. Retired ex-Celtics star Cedric Maxwell spoke this week to Brian Windhorst of ESPN and got in a profane shot at retired former Los Angeles Lakers star James Worthy. The Celtics and the Lakers have one of the fiercest rivalries in sports. Both teams currently have 17 NBA titles each, but the Celtics can win No. 18 by defeating the Golden State Warriors in the Finals this year.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Danny Ainge reveals key similarity of current Celtics roster with 2008 championship team

The Boston Celtics are 1-0 in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. And, by the looks of things, they have a serious chance at winning the championship. Danny Ainge saw the Celtics’ championship potential back in March. He was the franchise’s Executive Director of Basketball Operations when Boston won the championship in 2008. Now an executive with the Utah Jazz, he found a lot of “big” similarities between the 2008 team and this year’s roster.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics got a lot from everyone in Game 1 win over Warriors

BOSTON -- The Warriors hadn't lost at home in the playoffs -- until Thursday night. The Warriors had been the best fourth-quarter team in the playoffs -- until Thursday night.Thursday night was Golden State's first meeting with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, and the Celtics absolutely throttled them in the fourth quarter to steal a Game 1 victory. The same Warriors that were a plus-94 in the fourth quarter heading into Thursday night were outscored 40-13 to close Game 1 on their home floor.The Warriors held a 12-point lead heading into the fourth, which had spelled victory for...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shoots poorly but dishes 13 dimes

Tatum totaled 12 points (3-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Thursday's 120-108 victory over the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Tatum struggled massively from the field in his first NBA Finals game, going just 3-for-17 and...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Warriors takeaways: C's steal Game 1 with fourth-quarter explosion

There's simply no quit in these Boston Celtics. For a moment, Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. Golden State looked like a repeat of Game 1 vs. Miami when they were derailed by a dismal third quarter. After taking a two-point lead into halftime on Thursday night, those third-quarter woes continued as they were outscored by 14 in the frame.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

NBA Finals 2022 odds: Boston Celtics new favorites to win NBA title

The Boston Celtics shocked the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, winning 120-108. The Celtics put on a clinic in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third. On the gambling...
