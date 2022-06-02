ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Sean Paul Revisits His History & The Roots Of “Reggae Dancehall” In Chat About New Album ‘Scorcha’

By Siobhan Dixon
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Rocking aught-ly appropriate zigzag cornrows, dripped in green, gold, and black, and holding an old-school double cassette player decorated with stickers of Rastafari icon Emperor Haile Selassie and the King of Ska Prince Buster, Sean Paul put his Jamaican roots on full display when he graced the cover of VIBE back in December 2003.

Nearly 20 years later, the veteran deejay and self-described “elder statesman in the business” admits he’s pivoted toward a more Pop- and Dance-music-oriented sound versus the traditional Dancehall aesthetic of his 2002 Grammy Award-winning album Dutty Rock .

More from VIBE.com

“I have bridged a gap where I’ve become successful at doing the usual thing but now it’s my own sound,” explained the 49-year-old. “I’ve always wanted the music to evolve and go somewhere without losing the roots.”

Born Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques in Kingston, Jamaica, his eighth album Scorcha dropped last Friday (May 27) and exemplifies the singjay’s artistic evolution.

The 16-track Island Records release includes collaborations with international and homegrown artists Ty Dolla $ign, Pia Mia, Jada Kingdom , Sia , Gwen Stefani , Shenseea , Tove Lo, Stylo G , Damian Marley , and Nicky Jam . To capture the eclecticism of the album’s featured artists and musical composition, Paul recruited Canadian producers Banx & Ranx , IzyBeats , Black Chiney alum Supa Dups , and his brother Jason “Jigzag” Henriques.

On the morning of April 25, I met with Sean Paul at the Mondrian Park Avenue hotel in Manhattan to discuss the new album, or so we thought. The conversation was effortless as we quickly found ourselves digging in the crates of his life and music, which I discovered in 1997 with his breakout single “Infiltrate.”

As we waxed poetic on the music, history, and culture of the Caribbean island—where he still lives with his wife and children—Paul seamlessly dropped names like Bob Marley , Peter Tosh , Capleton , and Sizzla bigging up both his predecessors and peers. He also had some tough-love advice for “the younger cats” and specifically praised female artists like Koffee , Spice , Ishawna , and Lila Iké for making their musical mark because “Reggae and Dancehall has been a male-dominated thing.”

The “I’m Still in Love With You” singer’s deep-rooted knowledge of and passion for Jamaican music is undeniable. For instance, he has hit songs on many groundbreaking and well-known riddims like the Playground, Bookshelf, Street Sweeper, Buzz, and Diwali to name just a few. Still, when asked, “What’s the one riddim you are not on, but wish you were?” he immediately responded, “I could name one off the top, Showtime. When I heard it, I was like, ‘Wow.’ You know what I mean? It’s a staple riddim. Very prolific riddim.”

Later that night, he took the stage for the first of two sold-out shows on the Brooklyn leg of his successful Scorcha Tour at Elsewhere in Bushwick. Showcasing showmanship and charisma comparable to that of the “Energy God” himself, Elephant Man , Dutty Paul solidified his “Reggae Dancehall” pedigree with lively performances of “Get Busy,” “Deport Dem,” “Go Down Deh,” “Dynamite,” and more. The jam-packed multigenerational and multicultural crowd perfectly represented the indefinable nature of Sean Paul’s musical and personal identity. Read on for VIBE’s exclusive interview.

VIBE: I don’t think a lot of people understand how ethnically and racially diverse Jamaica is so that a person like Sean Paul is not so uncommon. I think it’s important to shed some light on this because it’s a part of the culture and history. My understanding is your father is half Jewish, half Afro Jamaican, and your mother is half white English, half Chinese Jamaican. Can you please set the record straight?

Sean Paul: Yeah. My dad’s mom is mixed with Jamaican African, or I say Black people, and also white people. [As a child,] I said to him, “Dad, where do we come from?” He said [Henriques] was a Portuguese name, and we came on the ship with Columbus. They were horse thieves and got in trouble with Columbus. They were shipwrecked and stayed in Jamaica like, “We ain’t leaving.” And that’s 400 years of history.

We used to have jokes as kids, and people were like, “What are you?” And we used to say, “We are mongrel. Mix up.” When I look back, growing up sometimes people would cuss like, “ Those people.” And I’m like, “But that’s my grandma.” And then other people would say, “ Those people.” I’m like, “But that’s my uncs [uncle].”

There’s no way to put me in a box in that respect. Yes, some of our ancestors were slaves, some were slave drivers. But for me, I think, the type of person I am, I kind of encompass what Jamaica is—out of many, one people.

Thank you. Now, let’s talk about the music and the new album Scorcha . It has a very eclectic sound and features a ton of artists from different genres. How would you describe the album and what can fans expect?

The style on this album is totally me . Yes, I’ve done some changes to the work, but there’s also that root there. The way I spit on any track is definitely Dancehall-oriented, which came out of Reggae music. So, I like to describe the music that I do as Reggae Dancehall. For me, Dancehall is not just one thing. There’s many different topics.

And, so, I’ve chosen a path where it’s more fun-oriented. I’m showing maturity on this album with tracks like “Borrowed Time,” “Calling On Me,” and also, “No Fear.” They’re more thoughtful and mature topics. I’ve been criticized as carrying it too pop-y at times. I’ve been criticized as watering down the original sound. But when you’re a key player, you affect change.

I’ve always felt a lot of the people who say you don’t represent Dancehall don’t know the full scope of your catalog.

Or what Dancehall is .

Exactly. Dancehall is not just this monolithic thing.

There’s a lot of diversity, too.

And there always has been. That’s the beauty of it because it’s a mirror to the culture in every aspect, so you got to tell the good and the bad because life is never just one thing.

Exactly. We [artists] are supposed to be talking about what we are seeing. Some of the younger artists just stick to one topic. And, so, there must be some time that you’re not seeing a gun. You eat breakfast, right? You do some normal things in life, right? But those songs are not coming out. It’s just being embellished on one side, which I don’t think is fair to the music. I just hope the young listenership that’s following them and thinking only the hardcore stuff is Dancehall, get to appreciate the other assets.

There must be some time that you’re not seeing a gun…But those songs are not coming out. It’s just being embellished on one side, which I don’t think is fair to the music.”

Laa Lee ’s lightening up the place. He’s not singing about gun or a hole inna head. He’s singing about a good time and having fun. And he’s making his own impact. So, that’s great. People like him and Tanto Blacks , their music is fun.

Yes, the catalogs of all the greats include well-versed content.

So, my criticism is the younger cats ain’t as versatile. Back in the day, you would have to be a more versatile artist. Artists like Buccaneer , he would do a bad man sound, then he’d do a reality sound. Spragga Benz , same thing, a girl song, and then a song that’s very spiritual, and then a bad man song. Shinehead could sing, he could rap, he could deejay, he could do it all. Now, Papa San , he would spit some reality and some very technical lyrics, and then he would spit something that was not technical at all and just very funny, like, “Lawd, mi cyaan tek it no more.”

I’m not burning them out. I think that you can’t burn out the kids because they are the future. But as an elder statesman in the business, you can guide them in a proper way.

Speaking of the new era of Dancehall , you worked with Shenseea on the song “Light My Fire.” Tell me about working with her again.

Shen is, to me, one of the most exciting things in Dancehall right now. And it’s so crazy, because she came and said something that disappointed me, but…

She said on her [Instagram] live that she was giving Dancehall five years, and she’s going to do her real love, which is Pop music. I called her a couple days later. I was like, “Yo, that kind of hurt me.” She’s like, “Well, me and you is always good.” And I’m like, “Yeah, but our culture needs our soldiers, and we have supported you up to this point, and we love you, Shen.” Because we’re at a point in Dancehall, where, in a few years, we could get pushed out of the way.

Me as a youngster, I would never diss a Shabba [Ranks] , I’d never diss a Super Cat , or somebody who played a role in me getting where I am. And, so, by her saying, “I just was dabbling in Dancehall,” it really hurt because she’s an awesome artist.

I understand she wants to express herself because she is that talented. But, yet, I want to hear some more of what she was spitting on “Crocodile Teeth” on [Funk] Flex. I think a lot of people want to hear that.

What it was like also working with Gwen Stefani on the track?

She’s been awesome. She’s a dope artist. And she loves Reggae from long time.

She’s worked with some of the biggest names in the business— Bounty [Killer] , Lady Saw , Busy Signal , Major Lazor , and now you! Can you speak on why she is so embraced by the culture and music?

Her son is named Kingston ! She loves the vibes. She wears the colors, has the arm bands. I’m like, “Yo, she down with the movement.” She represents for the country. From her No Doubt days, she was coming [to Jamaica] to record. So, it impressed me that she wants to come to Jamaica. A lot of people do Reggae, a lot of people do Dancehall-oriented tracks, but they never come. She comes to Jamaica. She goes to the studio in Portland, and she grinds it out. They drink their Red Stripe and smoke a lickle ting. Yeah. And they catch a vibes.

If you want to do country music, you have to go to Nashville sometime. So, the mecca of it, the root of it is in Kingston, Jamaica.”

As a huge Gwen Stefani fan, I’m very excited about the release of this song.

Wicked.

With the conversation winding down, Paul went on to reveal why his five-year-old son is also anxious for the release of the three-way collaboration, which was co-written by Emily Warren and produced by KoOoLkOjAk , Alexander A.C Castillo Vasquez , and Jigzag. After seeing Stefani’s famous midriff in the video for “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” the awestruck tot responded like most of us and simply said, “Her belly!”

“What you mean?” the father of two recalled asking his son who was just four at the time. “And he’s like, ‘Yo, I like her.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I like her too. I did a song with her.’ He’s like, ‘For real?’ So, he can’t wait for this to come out either.”

Luckily for us all, the wait is over as Scorcha is available now to stream on Amazon Music , Apple Music , and Spotify . Listen to “Light My Fire Below.”

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Best of VIBE.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Wyclef Jean & More Stars Celebrate Haitian Culture At Michaël Brun’s Bayo Concert

Click here to read the full article. The streets of New York City were painted red, white, and blue in honor of Haitian Flag Day this past Saturday (May 21). The East River skyline shined brightly as a Haitian invasion gathered at Pier 17 for the return of DJ and record producer Michaël Brun’s Bayo, “a cultural collective and concert.” Established in 2017, Bayo, which means “to give” in Haitian Kreyòl, is a traveling concert that celebrates the Caribbean country’s rich and diverse history, culture, and music, showcasing artists from the island and throughout the West Indies and African diaspora.More from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Pharrell Announces New Music Collaboration With Tyler, The Creator And 21 Savage

Click here to read the full article. Pharrell Williams has been anything but quiet in 2022. Instead, Skateboard P has been keeping his sword sharp, crafting beats for some of the biggest names in the game like Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, and newcomer, Jack Harlow. And with his latest Instagram post, the N.E.R.D frontman tends to continue his ambitious production streak. Taking to the photo-based social media earlier this week, Pharrell announced he’ll be dropping a new song featuring Tyler, The Creator, and 21 Savage on June 10. The newly announced track titled “CASH IN CASH OUT” will mark the first...
MUSIC
Vibe

Bobby Shmurda Switches Climates In “Get Em Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Since kicking off the year with a departure from Epic Records, the newly independent Bobby Shmurda has been running it up with a succession of releases. The latest visual from the Brooklyn rapper comes in the form of the music video for his new single, “Get Em Back,” which captures Shmurda in full sniper mode. Directed by Ishell Vaughan, the clip finds the rapper switching the weather at the drop of a dime, going from shooting hoops in the blistering sun while surrounded by a harem of hotties to snowmobiling on the white slopes...
MUSIC
Vibe

Chlöe Represents For The Ladies On Capella Grey’s Official “Gyalis (SHEmix)”

Click here to read the full article. Chlöe Bailey of the talented sister-duo Halle x Chloe released a viral impromptu live performance of her singing a remix to singer-songwriter Capella Grey’s Gold-certified hit, “Gyalis” in early May. After the video quickly garnered over 3 million views and became a viral smash, beloved fans and even celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, SZA, Fivio Foreign and more demanded that an official version be released.More from VIBE.comFivio Foreign Shows His Soft Side Alongside Chlöe In "Hello" Music VideoDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards NominationsChlöe To Star In Will Packer-Produced Youth...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Sia
Person
Sean Paul
Person
Haile Selassie
Person
Damian Marley
Person
Nicky Jam
Person
Gwen Stefani
Vibe

Tory Lanez Believes He’s The Reason For Uptick In Sampling Classic Hits

Click here to read the full article. The sampling and remaking of songs from yesteryear have accounted for some of the greatest music Hip-Hop and R&B have to offer. A number of artists have gleaned inspiration from their predecessors to create new music that helps bridge the gap between generations. However, listeners have heard and witnessed an uptick in this trend as of late, with artists in both genres drawing from releases from as recently as a decade ago to repackage tunes for their own fans. While this has resulted in a number of buzz-worthy offerings from fresher faces, a...
MUSIC
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Welcomes Her 11th Child And “Miracle Baby Boy”

Click here to read the full article. Keke Wyatt is officially a mom of 11 as she and her husband Zackariah announce the birth of their “miracle baby boy,” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring. Their newest bundle of joy and second child together arrived on May 27. Taking to Instagram, Wyatt shared a photo of her husband and child, explaining why she considers Ke’Zyah to be a miracle baby.More from VIBE.comKeke Wyatt Reveals She's Pregnant With Her 11th ChildKeke Wyatt Announces That She's Pregnant With Her Tenth ChildKeke Wyatt Says Her Child Is Cancer-Free “Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reggae Music#Dancehall#Scorcha#Rastafari#Jamaican#South African#Island Records
Vibe

Laverne Cox Becomes First Transgender Person Honored With Their Own Barbie Doll

Click here to read the full article. The LGBTQ+ community has scored a big win in regards to its representation, as actress Laverne Cox became the first transgender person to be honored with their own Barbie doll. Mattel announced the news on Thursday (May 26). The former Orange Is the New Black star, Emmy nominee, and trailblazer for the transgender community throughout her career, celebrated the news in a statement. “It’s been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll,” Cox said. “I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Indian Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala Murdered In Alleged Gang-Related Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down while driving his car in the Punjab district of Mana over the weekend, authorities announced on Monday (May 30). The death of Wala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, is believed to be a result of a gang-related shooting and comes after a string of controversial incidents involving the 28-year-old rapper. Incorporating elements of Hip-Hop style and culture into his artistry, Wala initially gained traction as an artist after scoring his first hit in 2017, building a stronghold for his music in countries including the United Kingdom...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Drake Wins $1 Million Bet On Golden State Warriors

Click here to read the full article. As arguably the biggest music star today, Drake has long proven himself to be a winner in terms of records sales, chart placements, and airplay. However, the rapper’s passion for seeking that thrill in the realm of sports betting and gambling continues to pay off. Drizzy recently cashed out $1 million following the Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference win. Back in April, the Toronto native placed a $200,000 bet on the Warriors to make it through the first three rounds of the NBA Playoffs and to come out of the Western Conference. At the...
NBA
Vibe

Mo’Nique Speaks On D.L. Hughley Feud, Steve Harvey Responds To Her Comedy Show Callout

Click here to read the full article. Mo’Nique continues to lash out at comedian D.L. Hughley since the pair’s tense war of words and documents over conflicting contractual agreements. Continuing their longstanding feud, she took a step further by bringing Steve Harvey into the mix by accusing Harvey and Hughley of spreading mistruths about her during a sit-down interview between the Kings of Comedy. In an hour-long Instagram Live, Mo’Nique, joined by her husband Sidney Hicks, began by explaining her rationale for publicly addressing her issues with Hughley during her standup performance on Sunday (May 29). She revealed that she wanted...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Vibe

UGK And 8Ball & MJG’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle Put Southern Pride On Full Display

Click here to read the full article. Unity in the name of Hip-Hop was the overarching theme of the Verzuz battle between legendary rap duos UGK and 8Ball & MJG on Thursday evening (May 26), with each side embracing the other in an unabashed show of southern pride. Taking place in Atlanta—neutral ground considering UGK hails from Port Arthur, Texas and 8Ball & MJG proudly rep Memphis, Tennessee—the festivities were hosted by southern luminary and veteran DJ and radio personality Greg Street. The event drew a raucous crowd of diehard fans who were ready and willing to rap along with...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

JAY-Z Curates New TIDAL Playlist In Celebration Of Memorial Day

Click here to read the full article. Jay-Z may have once been a brash upstart without much regard for his contemporaries, however, over the years, he’s evolved into an elder statesman and tastemaker. In his latest effort to shine a light on his predecessors in the rap game, Hov recently shared his latest playlist, which the rapper personally curated for TIDAL in celebration of Memorial Day. New Hov playlist! https://t.co/r416bQnHD0 #TIDAL ? pic.twitter.com/H4L4pNvaWFMore from VIBE.comCedric The Entertainer Reveals Story Behind "Threats" Skit On Jay-Z's 'The Black Album'Doja Cat Responds To Critics Labeling Her A Popstar, Says Next Album Will Be Mostly...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Earth, Wind & Fire, Anthony Hamilton, Mary Mary, And More To Headline Juneteenth Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

Click here to read the full article. This Juneteenth, to celebrate the 157th anniversary of Black American Independence Day, Live Nation Urban is partnering with Jesse Collins Entertainment to bring a once-in-a-lifetime show to the Hollywood Bowl. The stacked lineup of essential, influential Black artists includes Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jhené Aiko, Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Robert Glasper, and The Roots.More from VIBE.comLucky Daye Extends Candydrip Tour To UK And EuropeU.S. Senate Unanimously Recognizes Harlem Festival Featured In 'Summer of Soul'Mary J. Blige Graces TIME100 Cover As...
MUSIC
Vibe

Quinta Brunson Responds To Requests For ‘Abbott Elementary’ School Shooting Episode

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday (May 25), ABC’s Abbott Elementary‘s creator and star Quinta Brunson took to social media to set the record straight on a recent request from fans. Following the recent tragedy on Tuesday (May 24), resulting in the death of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the executive producer and writer decided to express how “wild” it has been that she is being asked to create a school-shooting episode.More from VIBE.com'Abbott Elementary' Launches Free Book Fair With Scholastic BooksMary J. Blige Graces TIME100 Cover As One Of 2022's Most Influential People'Abbott Elementary' Renewed For Second...
UVALDE, TX
Vibe

Chance The Rapper Tells A Short Story With “A Bar About A Bar” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Chance The Rapper has shared a new song “A Bar About A Bar” with an accompanying music video. In the visual, directed by Chance The Rapper himself, he is joined by Vic Mensa who asks “what you got?” as the two write on their respective notepads. Chance responds “I got a bar about a bar” and the short story told within the lyrics begins. The visual also features artist Nikko Washington painting the single’s artwork. According to Stereogum, a press release explained Washington’s piece as inspired by “Abar, the First Black Superman’s unorthodox, Afro-futuristic,...
CHICAGO, IL
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Joins 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards Performers As DJ Snoopadelic

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg is set to perform during the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards under another name. The West Coast legend will take the stage as DJ Snoopadelic and show off his deejaying skills. As a man of many talents, the chart-topping rapper has remained busy this year. It is only May yet Snoop Dogg has acquired Death Row Records, trademarked a hot dog brand, became a playable character in Call of Duty, performed at the Super Bowl, became the host of a new show So Dumb It’s Criminal, hosted a comedy special during...
TV SHOWS
Vibe

Ralo Sentenced To 8 Years In Federal Prison On Marijuana And Firearm Charges

Click here to read the full article. Rapper Ralo has received a major breakthrough in his longstanding legal battle. The Atlanta native, born Terrell Davis, has been sentenced to eight years and one month in federal prison. He will also serve five years of supervised parole following his release. Back in March, the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute at least a kilo of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm, and money laundering. His admission to guilt comes years after the rapper initially rejected a five-year plea deal in 2019. Ralo’s...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Omari Hardwick Reveals He Made $150,000 Per Episode On ‘Power’

Click here to read the full article. Since Power’s ending, the show has branched out with three spinoffs (Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Force) and is still a major money-maker for STARZ. Omari Hardwick, star of the initial game-changing series from 50 Cent and Courtney A. Kemp, disclosed for the first time that he was never made what he felt he was worth even during his six-season run as James St. Patrick. Hardwick recently sat with the men of The Pivot Podcast to discuss his time as Ghost, the growth of his former franchise, and why he says that making $150,000 per episode wasn’t enough.More...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Vibe

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy