Earth, Wind & Fire, Anthony Hamilton, Mary Mary, And More To Headline Juneteenth Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
This Juneteenth, to celebrate the 157th anniversary of Black American Independence Day, Live Nation Urban is partnering with Jesse Collins Entertainment to bring a once-in-a-lifetime show to the Hollywood Bowl.

The stacked lineup of essential, influential Black artists includes Anthony Hamilton , Billy Porter , Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jhené Aiko, Killer Mike , Lucky Daye , Mary Mary , Michelle Williams , Mickey Guyton , Robert Glasper , and The Roots .

Questlove and Adam Blackstone will serve as musical directors. This celebration additionally marks the first time an all-Black orchestra will take the Hollywood Bowl stage. The Re-Collective Orchestra, the 68-piece all-Black symphony orchestra will be conducted by Derrick Hodge and Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Thomas Wilkins.

Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, shared in a statement, “This is the most important event we’ve ever produced at Live Nation Urban. It’s a moment to celebrate and reflect on black independence and the black experience. It’s also a moment to raise awareness and shine light on the miles we still need to travel to true equity. We hope to see you there.” Furthermore, the celebration “promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Black culture and excellence brought to life and powered by Black creators.”

CNN’s involvement is primary in getting the holiday celebration to the masses that might otherwise not view the gathering as significant to not only Black America, but America as a whole. Johnita Due, senior vice president and chief, diversity, equity and inclusion officer told CNN’s website , “We knew it was important to our country and important to our audiences to shed light on the meaning and significance of Juneteenth.” Due continued, “And not only as an historic event but really as a way to engage and educate people about what still needs to happen for all us to achieve freedom and justice.”

Tickets are currently available to purchase online . The celebration will also be streaming live on CNN at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 19.

Too Bad
1d ago

I'm not going to lie but as soon I saw their name in my notification. I thought one of them died or something. Because they're so old right. But anyway I'm glad they're alive hopefully in good health and looking forward to their performance

Vivian Ross
2d ago

Stop that racist mess it's been time when there was only white to answer your question it's going to to be all colors we all God children our blood the same we put our pants on one at an time and we serve only one God so just Stop it !!!we need peace children getting kill of all race and you worry bout june concert Get Real !!❤️🙏🏿

Guest
2d ago

One of my favorites groups, It's a shame we don't have more groups like them today.

