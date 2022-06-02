ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Former Cowboys coach Bill Parcells reacts to running back Marion Barber's death

By David Aaro
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead by Frisco police at his Texas apartment Wednesday. Tributes from the NFL community, including Barber's former teammates and coaches, started pouring in following the news of his passing. His cause of death has not been released. NFL Hall of...

